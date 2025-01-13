Fox News Anchor Will Cain Receives a Big Promotion as Network Shakes Up Schedule

Fox News host and commentator Will Cain is slated to receive his own afternoon time slot on the Fox News Channel, the company revealed on Monday.

Fox News Media revealed several changes to programming in a news release that included the announcement of “The Will Cain Show,” which will take over the “4 PM/ET weekday timeslot.”

“It has been an honor to wake up with America these past four years, and I am thrilled to apply my background in news, law, entertainment, and business to help our viewers better understand the headlines through thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon,” Cain said in the release.

Fox News Media noted that “The Will Cain Show” will include “a comprehensive look at the news of the day in a signature podcast style.”

The program will feature “conversations with newsmakers from across politics, business, culture, and sports.”

Cain, a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” will be replaced by Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt, who is currently the opinion editor of The Washington Times.

Hurt will resign that role as he takes the new position. Cain will appear on “Fox & Friends Weekend” for the last time on Jan. 18.

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are always looking to innovate our programming lineup to meet the needs of our viewers, and we are confident the new lineup will best position FOX News Media for the future,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott added in the release.

“Will Cain brings years of experience to the 4 PM hour as an accomplished broadcaster and a lawyer and we look forward to adding his insights to what will no doubt be another historic news cycle ahead this year,” she continued.

Cain also hosts “The Will Cain Show” via podcast from Monday through Thursday, thereby merging “the worlds of news and sports with a spotlight on listener interaction,” per Fox News Media.

That show will continue to create new episodes after the transition.

So I’ve got some news. And I couldn’t be more excited! https://t.co/0AYazU7haj — Will Cain (@willcain) January 13, 2025

Cain took to X to announce his new role.

“So I’ve got some news. And I couldn’t be more excited!” he wrote.

Cain previously worked as a contributor for ESPN and hosted “The Will Cain Show” on ESPN Radio between January 2018 and June 2020. The journalist and commentator has contributed to CNN and Blaze Media.

Fox News Media also revealed that Dagen McDowell will join “The Big Money Show” on Fox Business Network, which will “expand from 12-2 PM/ET on weekdays beginning on January 27.”

She will continue co-hosting “The Bottom Line” during the 6-7 PM/ET time slot, as well.

