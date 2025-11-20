Fox News Announces a Big Promotion for Star Reporter Bill Melugin

Few stars at Fox News have been rising up the ranks quite like reporter Bill Melugin.

Due in no small part to his reporting on the southern border, Melugin has made a name for himself, breaking significant stories stemming from America’s illegal immigration epidemic.

And now, thanks to that hard work, Melugin will be taking his talents a little further northeast.

On Thursday, Fox News emailed out an announcement that Melugin would immediately be promoted to the network’s congressional correspondent.

“FOX News Media has promoted Bill Melugin to congressional correspondent, announced president and executive editor Jay Wallace,” the email said.

The announcement noted that this role change would be “effective immediately.”

It added, “Melugin has relocated to Washington, DC and will cover all facets of the United States Congress, reporting on the legislative developments, political dynamics and decisions that shape the nation.”

“Bill’s dogged dedication to uncovering the story and deep understanding of national issues make him an excellent fit to cover the complex world of Congress,” Wallace said as part of the announcement.

The announcement also shouted out Melugin for that “dogged dedication.”

“Previously, Melugin was a Los Angeles-based correspondent for the network, where he earned national recognition as one of the first reporters on the scene of the United States border crisis,” the announcement added. “Since joining FOX News Media in 2021, Melugin has been at the forefront of reporting on all angles of immigration, spending roughly half of his tenure reporting onsite from the United States’ southern border from 2021 through 2024.

“In addition to his extensive border coverage, Melugin has reported live on major breaking news events across the country, including the 2025 California wildfires, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the drowning of Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans in the Rio Grande,” the email continued.

“He has also traveled nationwide to cover both the 2024 presidential and 2022 midterm election cycles.”

Melugin, a graduate of Arizona State University, understandably seemed excited about his new opportunity.

“Congress is one of the most compelling and consequential beats in journalism and it is an incredible honor to take on this role and continue to serve our viewers from Capitol Hill,” he said in the announcement.

Melugin also took to X to post about his new venture.

Personal update! Excited to announce that I’ve moved to Washington D.C. where I’ll be taking on a new role with @FoxNews as a Congressional Correspondent covering Capitol Hill! Thrilled to join the team here & I’m ready to get to work! pic.twitter.com/AmFSmok74c — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 20, 2025

“Thrilled to join the team here & I’m ready to get to work!” he posted.

