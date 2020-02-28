Fox News Announces First Trump Town Hall of 2020

Fox News has announced it will host President Donald Trump’s first town hall of 2020 on Thursday, March 5.

The event will be broadcast live from Scranton, Pennsylvania, and moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, according to a media release.

The town hall will focus on top election issues and news of the day.

“We are pleased to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his first town hall of the 2020 election cycle,” FOX News Media president Jay Wallace said.

“As Americans continue deliberating their choice for president, FOX News Channel is proud to provide a platform for candidates across the political spectrum to inform the public on their stances.”

Fox News has hosted eight town halls with 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, most recently with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Fox News Channel’s town hall with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in April 2019 received the highest ratings of the election cycle with nearly 2.6 million viewers.

According to Forbes, Trump’s town hall will give Baier and MacCallum an opportunity to demonstrate the network’s news division that is often pushed to the side for its prime time opinion hosts.

“Listen, we’re just trying to call balls and strikes,” Baier told “CBS This Morning” last October. “And if we can do that every day, be fair to him, but also cover the news fairly to all sides, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The host of “Special Report with Bret Baier” has not interviewed the president since June 2018. MacCallum, host of “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” has not interviewed the president since April 2017.

Fox News’ recent election poll showed Trump trailing each of the Democratic candidates.

In a match-up between Sanders and Trump, voters said Sanders would beat Trump by 7 percentage points. Trump would trail both former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg by 8 percentage points.

A recent CBS News/ You Gov poll showed closer races between the candidates. In match-ups between two candidates, Trump still trailed Sanders and Biden by 3 percentage points and 2 percentage points respectively.

However, in the match-up between Trump and Bloomberg, Trump won by 3 percentage points.

The Fox News poll was conducted from Feb. 23 – 26 with a random sample of 1,000 registered voters with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The CBS News poll of 10,000 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 20 – 22 with a margin of error of 1.2 percent.

