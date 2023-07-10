Share
News
Fox host Greg Gutfeld
Television host Greg Gutfeld appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" at the FOX News studios on July 28, 2022, in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Fox News Announces Who Will Be Taking Over Gutfeld's Hour After Primetime Shake-Up

 By George C. Upper III  July 10, 2023 at 9:23am
Share

Fox News veteran Trace Gallagher’s “Fox News @ Night” will take over the 11 p.m. EDT time slot, the network announced Monday.

The change will be effective on July 17, according to Fox.

Gallagher has been with Fox since 1996, most recently as the network’s chief breaking news correspondent.

“It worked at midnight, and I think it’s going to be a star at 11,” Gallagher told Fox’s Brian Flood.

“FOX News @ Night” will continue to be broadcast from Los Angeles, though the majority of Gallagher’s production team remains located in D.C., Flood said.

Trending:
Joe Biden Appears Lost Among the Honor Guard, King Charles Coaxes Him Away After Multiple Attempts

Fox was always headed for a tumultuous shake-up after the unceremonious ouster of beloved host Tucker Carlson, and with this announcement, the permanent — at least for now — new prime-time lineup will be in place.

Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” will start off the lineup at 7 p.m. EDT, followed by “Jesse Watters Primetime” shifting to 8 p.m. “Hannity” will remain at 9 p.m., “Gutfeld!” will begin at 10 p.m. and now Gallagher will close out the evening — at least on the East Coast.

The show is broadcast live in every time zone, so it will appear at 8:00 EST in California, for example.

Gallagher was said to be “thrilled” to follow Gutfeld, calling himself a “big fan.”

Do you watch Fox News anymore?

Coincidentally, Gutfeld made his first Fox appearance on “Studio B Weekend” in 2005 when Gallagher was host.

Gallagher said executives wanted Gutfeld on the show because he was “really funny and a little bit political.”

“Well, it turns out, he was really political and a little bit funny,” Gallagher told Flood.

“So, we had him on the show and he did great. And he was on our show five or six times. And of course, that became ‘Red Eye,’ it turned into his own show,” Gallagher said. “Of course, [he has] become one of the dominant factors of the network… I am a big fan of his.

“I think he’s as funny and as clever as they make ‘em,” he added.

Related:
Watch: Megyn Kelly Defends Casey DeSantis, Roasts Critics for Unfair 'America's Karen' Label

As for his own show, Gallagher said that even at 11:00 p.m. on the East Coast, there’s often “still stuff you need to know.”

“And if there’s not stuff happening right now, the show will look forward and tell you what you can expect when you wake up tomorrow morning. So, we’re always covering what happened a couple of hours ago, what’s happening right now, and what you can look forward to when you wake up tomorrow morning,” he said.

“That’s kind of the goal of our show.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Fox News Announces Who Will Be Taking Over Gutfeld's Hour After Primetime Shake-Up
Activists Launch Plan to Keep Trump Off the Ballot in Key States by Using Sneaky Trick
Mystery Erupts as Unknown Buyers Snatch Up $1 Billion Worth of Land Near US Air Force Base
High-Profile Democrat Fails to Pay Taxes on Time Despite At Least 7-Figure Net Worth
'Cheating': Elon Musk Sends Letter to Meta After Discovering Their Dirty Trick
See more...

Conversation