Fox News Announces Who Will Be Taking Over Gutfeld's Hour After Primetime Shake-Up

Fox News veteran Trace Gallagher’s “Fox News @ Night” will take over the 11 p.m. EDT time slot, the network announced Monday.

The change will be effective on July 17, according to Fox.

Gallagher has been with Fox since 1996, most recently as the network’s chief breaking news correspondent.

“It worked at midnight, and I think it’s going to be a star at 11,” Gallagher told Fox’s Brian Flood.

“FOX News @ Night” will continue to be broadcast from Los Angeles, though the majority of Gallagher’s production team remains located in D.C., Flood said.

Fox was always headed for a tumultuous shake-up after the unceremonious ouster of beloved host Tucker Carlson, and with this announcement, the permanent — at least for now — new prime-time lineup will be in place.

Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” will start off the lineup at 7 p.m. EDT, followed by “Jesse Watters Primetime” shifting to 8 p.m. “Hannity” will remain at 9 p.m., “Gutfeld!” will begin at 10 p.m. and now Gallagher will close out the evening — at least on the East Coast.

The show is broadcast live in every time zone, so it will appear at 8:00 EST in California, for example.

Gallagher was said to be “thrilled” to follow Gutfeld, calling himself a “big fan.”

Do you watch Fox News anymore? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 32% (504 Votes) No: 68% (1088 Votes)

Coincidentally, Gutfeld made his first Fox appearance on “Studio B Weekend” in 2005 when Gallagher was host.

Gallagher said executives wanted Gutfeld on the show because he was “really funny and a little bit political.”

“Well, it turns out, he was really political and a little bit funny,” Gallagher told Flood.

“So, we had him on the show and he did great. And he was on our show five or six times. And of course, that became ‘Red Eye,’ it turned into his own show,” Gallagher said. “Of course, [he has] become one of the dominant factors of the network… I am a big fan of his.

“I think he’s as funny and as clever as they make ‘em,” he added.

As for his own show, Gallagher said that even at 11:00 p.m. on the East Coast, there’s often “still stuff you need to know.”

“And if there’s not stuff happening right now, the show will look forward and tell you what you can expect when you wake up tomorrow morning. So, we’re always covering what happened a couple of hours ago, what’s happening right now, and what you can look forward to when you wake up tomorrow morning,” he said.

“That’s kind of the goal of our show.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.