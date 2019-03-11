Fox News Attacks One of Their Own, Condemns Judge Jeanine over Ilhan Omar Comment

Fox News condemned host Jeanine Pirro on Sunday over a comment she made Saturday about Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Omar, who is a Muslim, has ignited furor in recent days with her allegations that legislators supporting Israel have dual loyalty. As reported by The Western Journal, her allegations have stirred the wrath of many who thought she could be a unifying factor in Congress.

Pirro, who hosts the show “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” spoke about Omar Saturday night.

“Think about this: She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro said.

“Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which, according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Pirro said.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” she asked.

The remark was over the line, Fox News ruled.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Fox News said in a statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Pirro replied to the condemnation by insisting she never meant to call Omar “un-American.”

Pirro said her goal was “to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

Her comments drew a strong reaction on social media.

“My intention was to ask a question and start a debate” is almost identical to Omar’s defense of her own dual loyalty smear. It’s not a good one. https://t.co/IdaL1paGZu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 11, 2019

By Jeanine Pirro bringing this up, she’s detracting from the real issues with Omar. The hijab is not the issue, her anti-Semitism is. Besides, has Pirro even been to Israel or met Orthodox Jews? Many female Orthodox Jews cover their hair. Let’s go back to the real issues. https://t.co/KrbAm3rzd7 — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 10, 2019

Jeanine Pirro to Ilhan Omar: “Why the disdain for the goverment of the country that saved you and your family after you lived in a tent in Kenya for four years?” Pirro later suggests Omar wearing a hijab means she’s against following the United States Constitution. pic.twitter.com/lfitd42rqS — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) March 10, 2019

Omar had made dual allegiance the centerpiece of comments she asserted last month.

“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” Omar said in comments first reported by the Jewish Insider.

Omar has bristled whenever she is accused of anti-Semitism.

“What I’m fearful of [is] that a lot of our Jewish colleagues, a lot of our constituents, a lot of our allies, go to thinking that everything we say about Israel to be anti-Semitic because we are Muslim,” she said. “But it’s almost as if, every single time we say something regardless of what it is we say … we get to be labeled something. And that ends the discussion.”

