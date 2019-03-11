SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Fox News Attacks One of Their Own, Condemns Judge Jeanine over Ilhan Omar Comment

Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox News makes remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017.Mike Theiler / AFP / Getty ImagesJudge Jeanine Pirro of Fox News makes remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017. (Mike Theiler / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 11, 2019 at 9:14am
Print

Fox News condemned host Jeanine Pirro on Sunday over a comment she made Saturday about Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Omar, who is a Muslim, has ignited furor in recent days with her allegations that legislators supporting Israel have dual loyalty. As reported by The Western Journal, her allegations have stirred the wrath of many who thought she could be a unifying factor in Congress.

Pirro, who hosts the show “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” spoke about Omar Saturday night.

“Think about this: She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro said.

“Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which, according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Pirro said.

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” she asked.

The remark was over the line, Fox News ruled.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Fox News said in a statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Pirro replied to the condemnation by insisting she never meant to call Omar “un-American.”

Pirro said her goal was “to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

Her comments drew a strong reaction on social media.

RELATED: Sheriff Joe on FBI’s Roger Stone Raid: I’ve Been Busting Down Doors for 50 Years & I’ve Never Sent That Many Units to the Baddest Murderer

Omar had made dual allegiance the centerpiece of comments she asserted last month.

“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” Omar said in comments first reported by the Jewish Insider.

Were Jeanine Pirro’s comments out of line?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Omar has bristled whenever she is accused of anti-Semitism.

“What I’m fearful of [is] that a lot of our Jewish colleagues, a lot of our constituents, a lot of our allies, go to thinking that everything we say about Israel to be anti-Semitic because we are Muslim,” she said. “But it’s almost as if, every single time we say something regardless of what it is we say … we get to be labeled something. And that ends the discussion.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







ICE Agents Under Investigation for ‘Terrorism’ Comments Directed at Ilhan Omar
Report: 911 Calls from Amazon Facilities Show Bezos’ Overworked and Suicidal Employees
Medieval Diseases Running Rampant Throughout California’s Homeless Population
Fmr. Miss USA Contestant Tears Down AOC: ‘Not the Boss of the American People’
Fox News Attacks One of Their Own, Condemns Judge Jeanine over Ilhan Omar Comment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×