Fox News Blasted for Airing Fawning Puff Piece About Family Who 'Transitioned' Child at Age 5

Fox News has historically been known as one of the few conservative voices in the establishment media. But on Friday, the network angered many viewers by becoming the latest to celebrate “Pride Month.”

In a segment beginning with a graphic that read, “America Together LGBTQ+ Pride Month,” Fox detailed the “journey” of Ryland Whittington, a California girl who identifies as a boy.

Now 14 years old, Ryland “transitioned” to a male at age 5. Fox’s Bryan Llenas said Ryland told her parents she was a boy “before [she] could even speak.”

“I could just see it,” Ryland’s mother Hillary Whittington said. “It was truly painful for him to have to wear feminine clothing and for us constantly telling him that you’re a girl.”

Hillary said she has a “deep spiritual belief” that God “created Ryland just the way he is.”

Llenas cited data from The Trevor Project showing that 53 percent of transgender and “nonbinary” children consider suicide, and Hillary said the family’s decision to let Ryland “transition” probably saved her life.

“I’d rather have a living son than a dead daughter,” Hillary said.

A video about the Whittington family went viral on YouTube in 2014, and Hillary has written a book called “Raising Ryland.”

The segment concluded with Llenas back in the studio, where he delivered a hopeful conclusion.

“What extraordinary courage displayed by Ryland, his sister Brynlee, father Jeff and mom Hillary,” Llenas said. “I want to thank the Whittington family for speaking to us. It’s not easy, particularly at a time when transgender issues have been politicized.

“People are afraid of what they do not understand. … This family hopes their story will lead to more understanding, more acceptance and ultimately more love.”

Many took issue with Fox’s coverage of the story. One of them was conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey.

“I’m stunned that Fox News ran a segment celebrating a girl whose parents ‘transitioned’ her into a boy when she was 5 because she apparently told them she was a boy ‘before [she] could talk.'” Stuckey tweeted. “Absolutely maddening & heartbreaking.”

Another user said he felt Fox News had fallen victim to the woke mob.

“The latest woke org to promote changing the sex of a minor kid because the kid says he’s trans? FOX NEWS. Yep. Turn the channel, folks.”

The latest woke org to promote changing the sex of a minor kid because the kid says he’s trans? FOX NEWS. Yep. Turn the channel, folks. “Raising Ryland” pic.twitter.com/dEe9hxMfyZ — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) June 10, 2022

