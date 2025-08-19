Share
News

Fox News' Bret Baier Explains Himself After Getting Caught Up in DC Crackdown

 By Johnathan Jones  August 19, 2025 at 11:18am
Share

Fox News anchor Bret Baier found himself in the middle of Washington, D.C.’s renewed focus on public safety after being pulled over by police on Monday.

A video posted to social media showed Baier’s SUV, which appeared to be a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, stopped in front of a brick building as an officer addressed him from outside his vehicle.

In the video, the “Special Report” host could be seen speaking calmly with an officer.

Some social media users found hilarity in Baier — a straight-laced family man — drawing attention from cops in a G-Wagon.

The video quickly went viral, sparking a ton of reactions:

Baier later addressed the incident himself in a post to X, confirming the details of the traffic stop.

“I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown,” Baier wrote.

“He pointed to have me pull over – I did. He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi,” he added.

Related:
DeSantis Vows to Fight After Federal Judge Rules Against Alligator Alcatraz Expansion

His description matched the video, showing him calmly cooperating with police and resolving the matter without incident.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to post up in D.C. in response to the capital’s issues with violent crime.

Trump argued that more law enforcement officers were necessary to restore safety and order in a city plagued by murders, carjackings, robberies, and assaults.

Do you like Bret Baier?

Democrats and the legacy media have called it a “takeover” of the city by federal authorities.

According to Baier, his run-in was not hostile, although he was ticketed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Canada Teacher Suspended Over 'Racist' Zombie Makeup, Despite Fact Trudeau Got Away With It 3 Times - Now Teacher Has His Job Back With a Bonus
GOP Senator Has a Blunt Question for the NFL Over Hiring of Effeminate Male Cheerleaders, Asks 'What the H*** Are You Doing?'
'I Have 8 Kids, You're Not Getting to Me' Says Mom as She Captures, Holds Screaming Alleged Pickpocket by Ponytail
'Skibidi' and Other Slang Words Favored by Young Americans Find Their Way Into the Dictionary
Trump Admin to Vet 55 Million Foreigners in the US, with Deportations on the Table
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation