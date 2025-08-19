Fox News' Bret Baier Explains Himself After Getting Caught Up in DC Crackdown

Fox News anchor Bret Baier found himself in the middle of Washington, D.C.’s renewed focus on public safety after being pulled over by police on Monday.

A video posted to social media showed Baier’s SUV, which appeared to be a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, stopped in front of a brick building as an officer addressed him from outside his vehicle.

In the video, the “Special Report” host could be seen speaking calmly with an officer.

Trump has D.C. so locked down that even Bret Baier is getting stopped. 😭 pic.twitter.com/bvqSkpCVTv — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 19, 2025

Some social media users found hilarity in Baier — a straight-laced family man — drawing attention from cops in a G-Wagon.

The video quickly went viral, sparking a ton of reactions:

Tasteful ride, didn't think he had it in him — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) August 19, 2025

Amazing. He was polite and responsive to police officers questions. He drove off 5 min later. Interesting how that works. — TC (@cajunsniper) August 19, 2025

His choice of vehicle is not surprising at all. He thinks he's a G 😀 — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) August 19, 2025

but he's not like those democrats who yell and scream do you know who i am — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) August 19, 2025

Nice ride Mr. Brett! — E-Rock01 (@EdRock86) August 19, 2025

Baier later addressed the incident himself in a post to X, confirming the details of the traffic stop.

“I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown,” Baier wrote.

“He pointed to have me pull over – I did. He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi,” he added.

I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown. He pointed to have me pull over- I did. He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi. 🙄 https://t.co/JNllA3TKgj — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 19, 2025

His description matched the video, showing him calmly cooperating with police and resolving the matter without incident.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to post up in D.C. in response to the capital’s issues with violent crime.

Trump argued that more law enforcement officers were necessary to restore safety and order in a city plagued by murders, carjackings, robberies, and assaults.

Democrats and the legacy media have called it a “takeover” of the city by federal authorities.

According to Baier, his run-in was not hostile, although he was ticketed.

