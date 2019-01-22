Fox News’ Bret Baier and Family Involved in ‘Major Car Crash’ While on Vacation

Fox News host Bret Baier and his family were involved in a car accident Monday in which their vehicle flipped over on an icy Montana road.

Late-night comedian Stephen Colbert was the first to report the accident. Baier had been scheduled to be a guest Tuesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“We just found out that he and his family were in a car accident in Montana,” Colbert told his audience at Monday’s taping, according to USA Today.

“Bad, like, Jaws of Life to get him out of there,” Colbert said. “They’re all in the hospital but they’re going to be OK. And we just want to say, we hope you’re doing better.”

Colbert added a message from Baier to his viewers.

“Bret’s message to everybody out there is they are going to be OK. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for him and his family, and please, wear your seat belt.”

Bret Baier Releases Statement on Major Car Crash: ‘Very Grateful To All Those Who Helped’ https://t.co/jojKIiUfnQ pic.twitter.com/sBS4jlyUCo — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 22, 2019

Baier himself later released a statement, USA Today reported.

“After a weekend of skiing with my wife and two boys in Montana, driving to the airport Monday morning on icy roads, we were involved in a major car crash,” Baier stated.

Baier then noted that his family was helped by a Good Samaritan.

“Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol – we made it to the hospital quickly.”

Baier noted that none of the family needed hospital admission.

“We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out. My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday. I tweeted this out as we left the hospital banged up, but alive,” he said.

Baier added a tweet about the incident.

Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing – and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that – before something does it for you. #countyourblessings — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 21, 2019

“Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that before something does it for you,” he tweeted.

Baier’s family consists of his wife, Amy, and his sons Paul, 11, and Daniel, 8.

Fox News did not immediately release any details of whether the accident would affect Baier’s hosting of the Fox News show “Special Report.”

