Fox News' Brit Hume Blasts NBC Reporter's 'Bulls*** Gotcha Question' to Trump

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume slammed NBC New reporter Peter Alexander for asking a “bulls— gotcha question” during Friday’s White House news briefing.

Alexander accused President Donald Trump of giving Americans “a false sense of hope” while the president and other members of the coronavirus task force were taking questions from reporters.

Trump ended up scolding Alexander after the NBC reporter asserted that Trump should not be giving people hope.

The tense moment quickly went viral on social media, which led many media personalities to jump in to defend Alexander.

David French, a Time magazine columnist and senior editor at The Dispatch, tweeted, “This was a legitimate question, the response is inexcusable. Trump’s change in tone didn’t last long.”

Hume, who has been a mainstay at Fox News even after his retirement from “Special Report” following the 2008 election, responded to French with a post condemning Alexander.

“Legitimate question my a**,” he tweeted.

“It was the kind of bullsh*t gotcha question which hack WH reporters have been asking for decades. But instead of going off on the reporter, Trump should have said the whole briefing in all its particulars was a message to people who are scared.”

Hume also responded to another tweet from CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, who claimed Trump should have answered Alexander’s question by taking a more diplomatic approach.

“Really? He can’t muster, ‘This is a hard time for everyone. But use this time to check in with and draw strength from friends and family. We will make it through this together.’ That’s not downplaying. It’s empathizing and showing solidarity. My 10yo could come up with that,” the CNN analyst wrote.

Hume wasn’t having it.

“[Trump] has said such things repeatedly, for days, perhaps without the gratuitous advice about checking in and drawing strength,” he responded.

“As if adult Americans aren’t naturally doing that on their own. As for children, as you say, even a ten-year old gets that.”

Hume’s tweets came after Alexander accused Trump of having an “impulse” to optimistically spin information as a precursor to a question about Americans being “scared.”

After Trump said he was optimistic that the drug hydroxychloroquine could be used as an effective measure to treat those infected with the coronavirus, Alexander began his line of questioning, and implied that Americans should not be hopeful.

“Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope?” Alexander asked.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump replied.

“What do you say to Americans who are scared though, I guess. Nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick. Millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?” Alexander asked.

The question drew a stern response from Trump, who excoriated much of the media, and Alexander in particular, for pushing “sensationalism” during a national emergency.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. “I think it’s a very nasty question,” Trump said.

“The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope, and you’re doing sensationalism,” Trump added.

