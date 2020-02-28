SECTIONS
Fox News' Britt McHenry Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor

By Erin Coates
Published February 28, 2020 at 8:48am
Fox Nation host Britt McHenry announced Thursday she has a brain tumor and is currently going through treatment.

“I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent,” McHenry tweeted.

“I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

The 33-year-old, who previously worked for ESPN, had tweeted Monday that she was having her first MRI done the following day and she was “pretty nervous.”

On Tuesday she tweeted that she had “good & bad news today.”

“Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on,” she wrote.

“Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”

Twitter users and celebrities alike responded to McHenry’s news with prayers, love and strength.

Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s “The View” and daughter of late Sen. John McCain, told McHenry to also let her know “if there’s anything we can do.”

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly tweeted, “We are all behind you.”

According to Mayo Clinic, the signs and symptoms of a brain tumor vary and depend on the tumor’s size, location and growth rate.

Some of the symptoms include severe and frequent headaches, unexplained nausea, vision problems, speech difficulties and gradual loss of movement in an arm or leg.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
