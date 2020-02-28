Fox News' Britt McHenry Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor

Fox Nation host Britt McHenry announced Thursday she has a brain tumor and is currently going through treatment.

“I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent,” McHenry tweeted.

“I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

The 33-year-old, who previously worked for ESPN, had tweeted Monday that she was having her first MRI done the following day and she was “pretty nervous.”

On Tuesday she tweeted that she had “good & bad news today.”

“Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on,” she wrote.

“Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”

Twitter users and celebrities alike responded to McHenry’s news with prayers, love and strength.

Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s “The View” and daughter of late Sen. John McCain, told McHenry to also let her know “if there’s anything we can do.”

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly tweeted, “We are all behind you.”

According to Mayo Clinic, the signs and symptoms of a brain tumor vary and depend on the tumor’s size, location and growth rate.

Some of the symptoms include severe and frequent headaches, unexplained nausea, vision problems, speech difficulties and gradual loss of movement in an arm or leg.

