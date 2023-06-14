Many conservative fans have had their issues with Fox News, especially since it fired popular host Tucker Carlson, but some behind-the-scenes employee did something concerning Joe Biden Tuesday that had fans screaming with laughter.

If you are unaware, the graphics and banners at the bottom of a TV screen explaining who is on the screen, who is speaking at some event, or other bits of news are called a “chyron.” That is the trademark name of the process TV producers use to put those words on the screen during news broadcasts.

With that in mind, a chyron operator at Fox News might be looking for a new job today after what he (or she) did during Fox News’s broadcast of Donald Trump’s address after being arraigned in Miami following his indictment on charges of federal records violations.

As the network provided its live coverage of the ex-president’s address from his New Jersey golf club, Fox took a few minutes to note that Joe Biden was also speaking from the White House. And with its chyron, Fox perfectly summed up the contrast between Trump and Biden.

Under that screen with Biden on the left and Trump on the right, the thus-far-nameless chyron operator wrote one hilarious line about Joe Biden: “WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED,” the caption read.

Fox News ends its 8pm hour w/ the chyron: “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested” Chyron went away when Hannity took over at 9. pic.twitter.com/EpWpqqzMqH — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 14, 2023

Undoubtedly, fans were thrilled at the labeling of Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

A real Fox News chyron at the end of its 8 p.m. hour. pic.twitter.com/7fUT1Nj62D — The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023

Fox refers to Biden as “wannabe dictator.” pic.twitter.com/aXXxw5YaAP — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 14, 2023

Yeah that’s accurate, did you not watch the news today? — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) June 14, 2023

Where’s the lie? 🙄 80% of Americans believe this indictment was politically motivated. You don’t have to be a republican to see it. — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🌮 🐊 (@katbritton08) June 14, 2023

Naturally, Fox News bosses were not amused.

Fox said “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” according to the D.C.-based news outlet The Hill.

But, it isn’t just Biden’s efforts to jail his biggest political rival in an act of banana-republic outrage, it’s nearly everything he has done since entering office that makes him look like a dictator.

Since entering office he has used his powers to try and take away your gas-powered cars, shut down our coal and nuclear plants and prevent further oil drilling and exploration, effectively outlaw gas stoves and furnaces, attempt to force us all to buy expensive electric vehicles, and even label his political opponents a “MAGA” threat to the nation — not to mention his efforts to expose all our children to radical, explicit gay porn in schools and call concerned parents a bunch of terrorists for showing up at school board meetings.

All the while, as he’s been acting like a dictator on these issues, he has also been avoiding the press, has steadfastly refused to give news interviews and has spent less time with the media than any president in modern history.

Trump, on the other hand, is treated as the greater threat to the republic, despite having no power at all. But, there he is, standing tall and refusing to back down.

