Share
Commentary
Fox News said it took down and "addressed" a caption that labeled President Joe Biden, right, a "wannabe dictator" who had "his political rival," Donald Trump, arrested.
Commentary
Fox News said it took down and "addressed" a caption that labeled President Joe Biden, right, a "wannabe dictator" who had "his political rival," Donald Trump, arrested. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Fox News Caption Gives Biden Perfect Two-Word Nickname as He Speaks at WH Following Trump Arrest

 By Warner Todd Huston  June 14, 2023 at 12:19pm
Share

Many conservative fans have had their issues with Fox News, especially since it fired popular host Tucker Carlson, but some behind-the-scenes employee did something concerning Joe Biden Tuesday that had fans screaming with laughter.

If you are unaware, the graphics and banners at the bottom of a TV screen explaining who is on the screen, who is speaking at some event, or other bits of news are called a “chyron.” That is the trademark name of the process TV producers use to put those words on the screen during news broadcasts.

With that in mind, a chyron operator at Fox News might be looking for a new job today after what he (or she) did during Fox News’s broadcast of Donald Trump’s address after being arraigned in Miami following his indictment on charges of federal records violations.

As the network provided its live coverage of the ex-president’s address from his New Jersey golf club, Fox took a few minutes to note that Joe Biden was also speaking from the White House. And with its chyron, Fox perfectly summed up the contrast between Trump and Biden.

Under that screen with Biden on the left and Trump on the right, the thus-far-nameless chyron operator wrote one hilarious line about Joe Biden: “WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED,” the caption read.

Trending:
Twitter Users Catch Apparent Big Mistake Made by Judge on Trump Arrest Document

Undoubtedly, fans were thrilled at the labeling of Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

Related:
Matt Gaetz Sends Scathing Letter to Merrick Garland with List of 3 Demands - AG Has Only Weeks to Comply

Naturally, Fox News bosses were not amused.

Fox said “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” according to the D.C.-based news outlet The Hill.

But, it isn’t just Biden’s efforts to jail his biggest political rival in an act of banana-republic outrage, it’s nearly everything he has done since entering office that makes him look like a dictator.

Since entering office he has used his powers to try and take away your gas-powered cars, shut down our coal and nuclear plants and prevent further oil drilling and exploration, effectively outlaw gas stoves and furnaces, attempt to force us all to buy expensive electric vehicles, and even label his political opponents a “MAGA” threat to the nation — not to mention his efforts to expose all our children to radical, explicit gay porn in schools and call concerned parents a bunch of terrorists for showing up at school board meetings.

Do you think Joe Biden is a “wannabe dictator?”

All the while, as he’s been acting like a dictator on these issues, he has also been avoiding the press, has steadfastly refused to give news interviews and has spent less time with the media than any president in modern history.

Trump, on the other hand, is treated as the greater threat to the republic, despite having no power at all. But, there he is, standing tall and refusing to back down.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Fox News Caption Gives Biden Perfect Two-Word Nickname as He Speaks at WH Following Trump Arrest
Biden Snubs Over a Thousand NCAA Champion Athletes, Sends Message with What He Did Instead
Vivek Ramaswamy Lands in Miami to Support Trump, Drops Fiery Ultimatum to 2024 Candidates
Reporter Learns How Brutal EV Road Trips Can Be After Driving from New York to Washington DC
City Councilwoman Who Shared Anti-Trump Post on Official Account Gets Crushing News
See more...

Conversation