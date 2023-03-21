Parler Share
Commentary

Fox News Catches Biden Administration Releasing Chinese Illegal Immigrants Into the US, Sparking Outrage

 By Peter Partoll  March 21, 2023 at 12:16pm
Fox News captured a video of Border Patrol agents along the southern border releasing illegal immigrants into the country, but these were not your average illegal immigrants.

They were not from Mexico or Central America; rather, they came from China.

On Monday, Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins posted a video on Twitter showing Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley rounding up a group of Chinese immigrants as they crossed illegally into the country.

Police Encounter Abandoned Young Boy at the Border, Then They Find Disturbing Note Left in His Backpack

But it only gets worse. The next day, Jenkins posted another video showing Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas, releasing a group of Chinese nationals with notices to appear in court.

Apparently, they were released to an NGO because there is no room to house them at a regular facility.

This is beyond disturbing. Swarms of illegal immigrants from Latin America are troubling enough, but it is easy to understand how they are able to get into the country.

The fact that Chinese nationals are able to get into America illegally from the other side of the world shows just how delicate the situation is.

The state of relations between the U.S. and China makes this even worse.

China is perhaps our No. 1 foreign adversary, and the Chinese government is taking an increasingly aggressive stance toward Taiwan and the U.S., with many fearing that a war between the world’s two major superpowers is just around the corner.

With this in mind, people have naturally been wondering if these were not just illegal immigrants, but rather agents and spies sent by the Chinese government.

One of those is Sen. J.D. Vance, who responded to this development on Twitter by asking, “Will they spy on Americans? Collect intelligence on our military installations? Our own government apparently doesn’t care to find out.”

The Biden administration has to take this seriously. Border Patrol cannot just release these people with a slip of paper telling them when to appear in court, as it is more likely that they will just disappear into the population.

This is a huge national security threat, as citizens of a hostile foreign country are flooding into the U.S., possibly to harm the nation’s preparedness to wage war if necessary.

The crisis on the southern border is about more than just illegal immigration; it is about ensuring the country is safe from hostile foreign governments.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




