Fox News Caves to Hunter Biden, Pulls Controversial Series

Fox News caved on Tuesday and agreed to take down a special from its streaming platform about the legal woes of Hunter Biden, following threats from his attorneys.

The program “The Trial of Hunter Biden” was pulled from Fox Nation the network confirmed to Deadline in a statement.

“This program was produced in and has been available since 2022,” a company representative said.

“We are reviewing the concerns that have just been raised and — out of an abundance of caution in the interim — have taken it down,” the statement concluded.

“The Trial of Hunter Biden” was gone from Fox Nation’s catalog by Wednesday morning.

Fox rips “The Trial of Hunter Biden” off their streaming service The show’s removal came after Biden’s lawyers demanded

Fox immediately remove or face lawsuit — 🎥🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/lAIaIdHIrI — April Color (@ColorApril) May 1, 2024

The series teased a “riveting look at the unresolved legal situation of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.”

The program featured a “mock trial” in which Hunter Biden was a criminal defendant.

Do you watch Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 50% (670 Votes) No: 50% (660 Votes)

Lawyers for the son of President Joe Biden announced on Monday that they intended to imminently sue the network for alleged defamation.

The argument made by the attorneys was that Fox’s airing of blurred photos of nude Hunter Biden that have been circulating online for years equated to the breaking of “revenge porn” laws.

CNN obtained a letter Hunter Biden’s legal team sent to Fox News that threatened legal action.

“FOX knows that these private and confidential images were hacked, stolen, and/or manipulated digital material,” the letter stated.

CNN reported a lawsuit targeting Fox News would be part of Hunter Biden’s “strategy to publicly fight back against conservative media.”

Fox News had initially defended its coverage of the president’s son as protected speech.

The network said in a statement obtained by Deadline, “Hunter Biden’s lawyers have belatedly chosen to publicly attack Fox News’ constitutionally protected coverage regarding their client.

“Mr. Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of investigations by both the Department of Justice and Congress, has been indicted by two different U.S. Attorney’s Offices in California and Delaware, and has admitted to multiple incidents of wrongdoing.”

Hunter Biden’s legal team had also demanded Fox News retract reporting about a former FBI asset who claimed he had firsthand knowledge of alleged Biden family corruption.

Alexander Smirnov alleged he knew about corruption involving the Bidens and their business dealings in Ukraine, but he was charged with making false statements by the Justice Department earlier this year.

Smirnov has maintained he was being truthful and pleaded not guilty after he was indicted in February.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.