SECTIONS
Media Watch
Print

Fox News Correspondent Abruptly Resigns After 9 Years on the Job

By Jack Davis
at 7:57am
Print

Conor Powell is leaving Fox News, the Jerusalem-based correspondent has announced. Powell was with Fox News for nine years.

Powell announced his decision in a Facebook post on Friday.

“After nearly 9 years I have decided to resign from Fox News. Those of you who have spoken to me in recent months, you will understand why I am leaving FNC,” Powell said in the post, according to The Hill. The post was later deleted.

“To my many friends at the channel I wish you the best of luck. If anyone knows of any jobs in media and journalism please contact me,” Powell continued.

He said that he and his family are returning to the U.S.

TRENDING: Israel Unleashes Fury After Hamas Rocket Barrage Causes Numerous Civilian Casualties

“Atia, Arian and I will be back in the USA in the coming days,” he posted.

Do you believe the reason quoted to explain the Fox News reporter’s departure?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The Wrap posted what it said a source it did not name told the website about Powell’s resignation.

Powell was “uncomfortable with the direction of the news organization in recent months. Fewer news shows. More opinion shows. Less resources for reporters to report,” the source said.

The source also said, according to The Wrap, “Lots of reporters are very unhappy with directions of FNC right now.”

The Wrap said that Fox confirmed Powell’s departure but offered no comment.

Powell is the second Middle East reporter to leave Fox. Late last year, the network fired reporter John Huddy not long after his sister, Juliet Huddy, made sexual harassment allegations against former Fox host Bill O’Reilly.

RELATED: Fox News Reportedly Has ‘Soft Ban’ on Former Trump Administration Official

“In my experience at FNC and to my knowledge I have never seen someone summarily fired the way I was,” Huddy said in a statement that linked his sister’s allegations and his dismissal.

“What I have seen is Fox renewing the contracts of people accused of sexual harassment, assault, lewd behavior and fabricating stories,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to show support for Ohio Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson on August 4, 2018 in Lewis Center, Ohio. Balderson faces Democratic challenger Danny O'Connor for Ohio's 12th Congressional District on Tuesday.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump Administration Boots Hundreds More Federal Employees out of Washington DC

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)

Deadly Earthquake Lifts Island by Nearly a Foot

The Western Journal

‘Superman’ Actress Death Is Ruled Suicide, Coroner Confirms

Will Racke

John Chapman Medal of HonorStars and Stripes/YouTube

Watch: Air Force Releases Video Showing Medal of Honor Winner’s Heroic Last Stand in Afghanistan

Chris Agee

Archaeology Magazine/Twitter

1,500-Year-Old Skeleton with Weaponized Prosthetic Discovered in Italy

Steven Beyer

Nancy Pelosi seated on stage.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democrat Star Who’s Headed to Congress Throws Nancy Pelosi Under the Bus

Allison Kofol

Screenshot CNN/YouTube

CNN Under Fire for Omitting Key Detail About School Shooter Training Compound

The Western Journal

Daca ProtestersSpencer Platt/Getty Images

Illegal Immigrant Supporters Get Bad News as DACA Case Goes to Anti-DACA Judge

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.