Fox News Crushes CNN and MSNBC Combined in Ratings Race

Fox News owned October, according to monthly ratings figures released by Nielsen Media Research.

Fox averaged 2.8 million total viewers in prime time, which came to more than second-place MSNBC and third-place CNN — combined.

MSNBC had 1.58 million viewers, while CNN had 931,000 viewers, The Hill reported.

In the key 25-54 demographic upon which advertisers focus, Fox outpaced both networks with 540,000 viewers against 290,000 for CNN and 281,000 for MSNBC.

Fox’s October ratings surpassed even its own past, Adweek reported: The average viewership was higher across the full 24 hours of a programming day than Fox News averaged in October 2016, the month before the presidential election.

TV Ratings: In October, Fox News Channel averaged more total viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined https://t.co/YDLIXTOAzg pic.twitter.com/011Inq3O6M — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) October 31, 2018

Compared with 2017, Fox showed a 25 percent increase in total prime-time viewers, a 16 percent increase in total day viewers and a 13 percent increased in viewers ages 25-54 watching during prime time.

That strong showing ensured that Fox News kept its streak alive as the most-watched network in cable news, reaching 202 months on top.

Fox News has gone 28 months as the top basic cable network. Although Fox slipped in prime time during a period of reshuffling its shows, the network has regained its form and for the past five months has been most-watched basic cable network in prime time.

Fox News noted that many of its prime-time programs had more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.

“Fox & Friends,” “America’s Newsroom,” “Outnumbered,” “Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner,” “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino,” “The Five,” “Special Report with Bret Baier,” “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “The Ingraham Angle” all had higher ratings than their MSNBC and CNN rivals combined, Fox reported.

Americans aged 18 thru 54 see thru the far left weaponized propaganda found on #Msnbc and #CNN #CuomoPrimeTime came in at 23rd.#VoteRedToSaveAmerica#walkaway Before #VoteBlueToSaveAmericaFox News tops CNN and MSNBC combined in October cable news ratings https://t.co/z05MuW6TSj — Waverly Wray (@Waverlywray1) October 31, 2018

Several shows in Fox’s core of prime time programs topped 2 million viewers, with “Hannity” netting an average of 3.5 million viewers. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” joined the 3 million viewer club with 3.23 million viewers, while Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” just missed that mark with 2.97 million viewers. Ratings showed that “The Five” had 2.84 million viewers, while “Special Report with Bret Baier” had 2.67 million.

Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show finished sixth overall. Deadline reported that this was the first time since February 2017 that Maddow did not place among the top five shows.

CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” hosted by Chris Cuomo was that network’s top show with 957,000 viewers. However, that only placed the show 23rd overall in cable news.

In analyzing the ratings, Forbes noted that for MSNBC, “Morning Joe,” “All In with Chris Hayes,” “The Rachel Maddow Show,” “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” and “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” all had their worst months of 2018 during October.

