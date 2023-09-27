Share
News

Fox News Cuts Away from Trump Speech 4 Seconds After He Says 'Tucker Carlson'

 By George C. Upper III  September 27, 2023 at 8:16am
Share

Was it coincidence, or something else?

Former President Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Summerville, South Carolina, on Tuesday, and Fox News was covering the event.

That is, until Trump mentioned Fox News’ ratings and the number of people who watched his interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson about 22 minutes into his speak. At that point, Fox suddenly cut away.

“We had 271 million people listening to the Tucker Carlson interview; that’s an all-time record,” Trump said. Immediately, Fox cut away.

“So here we are, back in the thick of campaign season,” Fox host Martha MacCallum said as the network aired her face instead of the rest of Trump’s speech. “We are now just four months away from the Iowa primaries.”

Trending:
Democrat Rep Jamie Raskin's Words Come Back to Haunt Him During Biden Impeachment Inquiry

If Fox was concerned that the former president was going to spend the next several minutes disparaging the network, its concerns were misplaced. According to the YouTube transcript of the remarks, Trump never mentioned Carlson again after that comment and never even referred to Fox by name at all.

In late April, Fox let Carlson and the executive producer of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” go without public explanation. He then launched “Tucker on Twitter,” followed closely by “Tucker on X” when the social media platform changed its name.

Do you still watch Fox News?

On August 23, Carlson had Trump on his X show at the same time that the first Republican presidential primary debate aired. The Trump-less debate garnered about 13 million views, according to The Hill.

Fox called that number “healthy,” as more people watched the debate than anything else on regular television.

It was also in the top third of all presidential primary debates for ratings, despite Trump’s claim that “their last debate was the lowest-rated debate in history.”

Barely a week after that interview, Carlson had Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy on his show, and agreed with him that both Trump, 77, and current President Joe Biden, 80, are “too old” to be president and that it would have been better for the country if Trump had participated in the Republican debate rather than appear on his show.

“I think it was the right move not to do it, but for the betterment of the country, I think he should be on the debate,” Portnoy said.

Related:
Fox News Host Praises 'Amazing' Hillary Clinton at Annual Clinton Foundation Gala

“I kind of agree,” Carlson responded. “I like the debates, personally.”

You can watch the entirety of Trump’s comments below.



The second Republican presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California. Trump has announced that he will skip that debate also, choosing instead to give a speech to striking autoworkers in Michigan like Biden did earlier this week.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Watch: Biden Drops First Trump Attack Ad of 2024 Campaign, Touts Auto Jobs Record Amid Crippling Strike
Disney Employees, School Coach Among 219 Snared in Sweeping Florida Sex Trafficking Sting
Fed-Up Democrat Texas Mayor Follows Governor Abbott's Lead: Buses Illegals to Sanctuary Cities
Elon Musk Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is, Posts Live Video from US Southern Border Crisis
Jim Jordan Opens Biden Impeachment Inquiry with Blistering Statement: 'This Is a Tale as Old as Time'
See more...

Conversation