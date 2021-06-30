Fox News Cuts Trump Border Visit Feed After He Starts Talking About Election

Fox News cut off its live coverage of former President Donald Trump’s remarks at the nation’s southern border on Wednesday after he began discussing his allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

Despite heavy promotion of the event, the network abruptly returned to studio coverage after Trump claimed he had won the 2020 presidential election.

“We had an election where we did much better than we did the first time and amazingly we lost,” the former president said during his remarks.

“I just want to thank the people of Texas because we won in a landslide. It wasn’t even close,” Trump added.

“We got 12 million more votes than we got the first time,” he continued.

“We better get our elections straightened out because you’re going to have a runaway country, you’re going to have a banana republic, you’re going to have a third world country here pretty soon because our elections are a mess,” Trump continued. (Despite numerous allegations of voting irregularities, no court has ruled that there was widespread fraud that affected the results of the 2020 election.)

The former president’s audio was cut off by Fox News shortly after those comments, and the network continued coverage from its New York studio.

Trump’s full remarks were streamed on several other platforms, including Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s Facebook page.

Abbott posted a video Tuesday ahead of Trump’s visit to the nation’s southern border announcing a security briefing that would be streamed live on Facebook, despite Trump’s ban from the platform.

Securing the border is not just important to Texas—it is vital to America. TOMORROW President Trump will join me and law enforcement officials for a border security briefing in Weslaco. Watch on Facebook Live at 12 PM CT. pic.twitter.com/8S625nOqig — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 29, 2021

The livestream aired on the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott Facebook page.

The Facebook livestream was considered somewhat controversial, as the social media giant banned Trump following the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol building.

Facebook later added a two-year ban to Trump’s accounts, keeping him off both Facebook and Instagram until 2023.

Trump also published an Op-Ed on Wednesday blaming President Joe Biden for the “humanitarian catastrophe” he has caused with his immigration policies.

“When I was president, I delivered on my promise to build a border wall to protect our country. All Joe Biden had to do was paint it,” Trump said in The Washington Times article, which was headlined: “I built the wall; Biden built a humanitarian catastrophe.”

“Instead, Biden has enacted the most radical open borders agenda imaginable,” he added.

