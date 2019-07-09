SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Fox News Enjoys Highest July 4th Ratings Ever Thanks to Trump’s ‘Salute to America’

Melania and TrumpMandel Ngan / AFP / Getty ImagesU.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2019. (Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published July 9, 2019 at 3:25pm
Print

Fox News Channel enjoyed the largest July 4th audience in its 23-year history thanks to nearly 5 million people tuning in to see President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America.”

Nielsen Media Research reported 4.8 million watched Trump’s approximately 20-minute long patriotic address and surrounding festivities broadcast live from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Fox’s audience was over three times larger than CNN’s, which had 1.5 million viewers during the same 6:30-to-7:30 p.m. EST window.

MSNBC, which did not broadcast Trump’s speech, had an audience of 374,000.

Three major broadcast networks — ABC, NBC and CBS — also chose not to air the event.

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Mocked on Twitter After Seeking Travel Suggestions for ‘a Few Days of Rest’

Trump’s “Salute to America” also outperformed NBC’s Fourth of July fireworks broadcast from New York City later in the evening, which drew 3.8 million viewers.

Though Democratic politicians — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — and media personalities decried Trump’s decision to hold the event, arguing he was doing so for political purposes, the president delivered a non-partisan ode to American greatness.

“As we gather this evening in the joy of freedom, we remember that we all share a truly extraordinary heritage. Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told: the story of America. It is the epic tale of a great nation whose people have risked everything for what they know is right and what they know is true,” Trump said.

“It is the chronicle of brave citizens who never give up on the dream of a better and brighter future. And it is the saga of thirteen separate colonies that united to form the most just and virtuous republic ever conceived,” he continued.

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen argued that Trump made his critics look small in his “Salute to America.”

“Of all the stupid freak-outs we have experienced since Trump was elected, the hyperventilation over his Fourth of July address and celebration on the Mall may be the stupidest,” he wrote.

Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, pointed out that Trump was not the first commander-in-chief to give a major address on Independence Day.

Do you like Trump’s Salute to America?

RELATED: Trump: Recent ‘Strained’ Supreme Court Rulings Highlight Importance of 2020

Others included Bush, as well as John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

“Millions of ordinary Americans who tuned in to watch must have been wondering what the fuss was all about,” Thiessen observed. “Democrats promised they would witness a partisan address. But instead, they saw the president deliver a deeply unifying speech that celebrated America’s accomplishments, and the courage of our men and women in uniform.

“With each passing minute, the president looked larger while his critics looked increasingly petty and small.”

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday he plans hold a similar event next year and “for the foreseeable future.”

“It was a wonderful day for all Americans and based on its tremendous success, we’re just making the decision and I think we can say we’ve made the decision to do it again next year and maybe we can say for the foreseeable future,” Trump said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Fox News Enjoys Highest July 4th Ratings Ever Thanks to Trump’s ‘Salute to America’
Trump: Recent ‘Strained’ Supreme Court Rulings Highlight Importance of 2020
Pelosi Revives Anti-Trump Slogan: Census Being Used to ‘Make America White Again’
AG Barr Determines Trump Admin Can Legally Add Citizenship Question to Census
Ocasio-Cortez Mocked on Twitter After Seeking Travel Suggestions for ‘a Few Days of Rest’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×