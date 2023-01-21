Fox News Executive Dies Suddenly at 47 After Heart Attack

A longtime Fox News executive has died.

Fox News Senior Vice President of News & Politics Alan Komissaroff passed away on Friday, according to the network.

The 47-year-old channel executive died after a heart attack that occurred two weeks ago, according to a GoFundMe organized by a family friend.

“This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” Fox News Media President Jay Wallace and CEO Suzanne Scott said of their colleague’s death in a memo provided to Fox employees.

“Alan was a leader and mentor throughout FOX News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle.”

The executives described Komissaroff as a key player in Fox’s breaking news coverage.

“He was the ultimate producer: breaking news, politics, special events — there was no steadier or more trusted colleague to be with in the control room during the most consequential events of our time, and his incisiveness and passion for news made our work better.”

Komissaroff worked for Fox News from the channel’s inception in 1996.

Missing our Senior Vice President of News tonight, Alan Komissaroff. He has passed away at the young age of 47.

Praying deeply that his wife Rachael and their beautiful children will feel overflowing love and support. pic.twitter.com/zJguGzB2x5 — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) January 21, 2023

Eileen Orihuela, a friend of the Komissaroffs, has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit his family.

Fox primetime anchor Sean Hannity donated $10,000 to the memorial fund, with an all-star cast of Fox broadcasters showing generosity to the Komissaroff family.

Lawrence Jones, Tucker Carlson and Neil Cavuto are listed as supporters of the fundraiser — donating $5,000 each in a testament to Komissaroff’s legacy.

The GoFundMe had netted more than $100,000 in donations as of Saturday morning.

🚨BREAKING — Alan Komissaroff, 47, Fox News VP Of News & Politics Died Suddenly At Home Following A Recent Heart Attackhttps://t.co/zl9EXdpcna pic.twitter.com/fo83ZTVO2L — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) January 21, 2023

Orihuela described Komissaroff as suffering from a heart attack on Jan. 8 that ultimately proved fatal two weeks later — and said his demise was “unexpected.”

“On Sunday, January 8th, Alan was exercising at home, when he came upstairs and told [his wife Rachael] he wasn’t feeling well.”

“She called 911, and his heart stopped while paramedics were taking him to the hospital. He slipped into a coma, and never regained consciousness.”

Komissaroff is survived by his wife and two teenage children. Orihuela said the goal of the fundraiser was to fulfill Komissaroff’s “overwhelming desire … for both his kids to have a chance to go to college.”

“He spent decades as a TV producer in New York; he loved his work, but he loved his wife and kids so much more.”

