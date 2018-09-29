SECTIONS
Fox News Fires Contributor over Comments on Kavanaugh Hearing

By Jack Davis
at 10:54am
Fox News severed its ties to contributor Kevin Jackson on Thursday after Jackson tweeted a string of vulgar attacks on women making sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

During Thursday’s hearing in which both Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jackson called the women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct “lying skanks.”

Fox responded by ending its relationship with him.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” Fox said in a statement, according to Time. “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News.”

Kavanaugh has denied three separate accusations of sexual assault from the 1980s when he was in high school and college.

TRENDING: Watch: Crowd Boos Graham for Defending Kavanaugh, So He Boos Back

Jackson attacked the accusers in several tweets.

“Feminists are their own worst enemies, and the enemy of women,” Jackson tweeted. “Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I’m not succumbing. To HELL with the notion women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these three women are, and we ALL know more.”

In another tweet, he said, “Leftist women are skanky for the most part. More will be sued and made to pay for their lies.”

One tweet that he later deleted took a very personal shot at Ford.

“#ChristineBlaseyFord academic problems came from her PROMISCUITY! Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”  he posted, according to Variety.

Other tweets offered his take on the hearing.

RELATED: Fox News Celebrates Ratings Milestone and a New Triumph Over MSNBC

Jackson offered no apology, and even after being fired he was taunting those whose feathers he ruffled.

“Just so we are clear #Leftists, I stand on my principles even if it costs me a gig You remain lying scum, willing to CRUSH good people for your devilish ideology,” he tweeted Friday.

Jackson, who hosts a syndicated radio show, had been a Fox contributor since 2014. He is the author of the book “Race Pimping: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Business of Liberalism.”

