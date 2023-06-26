Fox News has fired every remaining staffer who was affiliated with “Tucker Carlson Tonight” three months after its former host was unceremoniously cut by the network, according to reports.

Former frequent Fox News guest Chadwick Moore first broke the news on Twitter Monday morning.

Carlson’s biographer wrote, “EXCLUSIVE: Sources have told me Fox News has just terminated the rest of @TuckerCarlson’s former staff.”

He concluded, “They want the nine remaining employees to continue working until mid-July.”

The Daily Caller, which was co-founded by Carlson, later report it had confirmed the terminations and it also received comment from a former network employee.

One former Fox News producer who spoke off-the-record to the outlet called the decision “shockingly callous.”

That person added, “Some of the producers fired have been at Fox for well over a decade.”

No reason was given for the reported terminations.

The news comes just a week after another producer who previously worked for Carlson was said to have been behind a network chyron that called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

For several moments on the network and as Biden spoke, the graphic stated, “WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED.”

Carlson, who was axed by Fox News on April 24 without explanation to his loyal audience, quickly made that chyron the focal point of a Twitter broadcast:

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

The person behind it was quickly let go as Fox News issued a statement on the matter.

“The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” the network said in a statement.

Fox News told The Hill that “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.” https://t.co/qy0rjInoF2 — The Hill (@thehill) June 15, 2023

The reported Monday morning house cleaning at Fox News occurred the same day the network announced Jesse Watters would permanently take over Carlson’s old 8 p.m. ET slot.

Laura Ingraham will move her show to 7 p.m. ET while Sean Hannity will remain in the 8 p.m. ET slot.

Greg Gutfeld’s eponymous late-night show will move from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.

