Fox News Guest: 'Horse's A** Biden' Was Defeated by a Piece of Pizza in Front of the Entire World

How strong can the world think President Joe Biden is when he’s defeated by a piece of pizza?

That’s what one Fox News contributor was asking after Biden’s trip abroad last week when he had the most-examined food-related presidential incident since George H.W. Bush’s trip to Japan in 1992.

At least the current president didn’t end up vomiting on the head of state — although panelists on Fox News’ “Hannity” weren’t impressed by it either way.

The incident was yet another Biden gaffe — and, as we've pointed out here at The Western Journal, these aren't inconsequential things. Evidence is piling up that he simply doesn't have the mental wherewithal to be president.

The pizza incident was overshadowed by a bigger Biden gaffe, one that could have had serious consequences. He capped off a speech in Poland on Saturday by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “butcher” and then saying — in a statement that almost certainly wasn’t in the original draft of the speech — “for God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

The White House would later clarify this. “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” a statement from the administration read. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

All this was enough to make you forget about this moment during a lunch where he had pizza with American troops in the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Poland:

Apparently one of these guys put jalapeños on Biden’s pizza. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZmQ4oBNNjj — Jimmy Salford (@1Fubar) March 27, 2022

The handlers forgot to call ahead for some oatmeal, it seems. According to Mediaite, Biden referenced it later when he coughed during a meeting with Polish President Andrezj Duda.

“I was visiting our troops and I had pizza pie with hot peppers on it,” he said.

There were numerous issues regarding Biden’s visit, not the least of which were remarks he made in which the president seemed to call the language of the Declaration of Independence “corny” and said we hadn’t lived up to its ideals.

“We’re based on an idea,” he said. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all women and men are created equal. Sounds corny, but it’s the truth of who we are. We’ve never lived up to it, but we never walked away from it.”

Biden tells American servicemen in Poland “DON’T JUMP!” as troops sit in awkward silence, then calls the Declaration of Independence “corny” SECONDS later WATCH THIS. pic.twitter.com/HSSlbrSkbc — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) March 25, 2022

On “Hannity” on Friday, guest host Pete Hegseth and panelist Charlie Hurt took aim at Biden for treating the founding documents “dismissively” and said he had been “defeated” by a slice of pizza.

According to a transcript from Fox News, Hegseth was infuriated by “this idea that the president of the United States would go talk about our founding documents dismissively on the border of a shooting war when, this is not to praise Vladimir Putin, but there’s no way when he was on stage there was one equivocation about the justification of his stance on Russia.”

“If there’s one place to say this is the most beautiful document, we have the best system, we will defeat you, it’s there. Yet he makes statements like that,” he added.

Hurt then noted Biden spoke all of this “in a roomful of men and women probably, who have sworn, have signed up and sworn to give their lives not only for their fellow man beside them but for that corny document. They have literally and they would walk into any fire to give up their life for that document.”

“And to have this horse’s a** up there, their commander in chief, and I hate talking like this because he’s still the commander in chief and out of respect to those men in that room. I — you know, you hate to drag the guy, but he shouldn’t be there.”

As footage of the pizza incident rolled, Hurt noted, “And there he is, defeated by a slice of jalapeño pizza.”

Guest: There he is, defeated by a slice of jalapeño pizza pic.twitter.com/b5XjmWZaZ4 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2022

Not that we necessarily need to disrespect the president on live TV by calling him a “horse’s a**,” but the point is well-made otherwise:

“He is not fit for this, and he’s standing in a roomful of people who have sworn to die to for our liberty and just to die for that document and he’s going to go in there and it’s beyond just not inspiring,” Hurt noted. “It’s not inspiring, but it’s beyond that.”

And yes, you can say it’s just a piece of pizza and we shouldn’t be focusing on it. However, the moment has become low-key emblematic of the Biden administration the same way Bush’s vomiting incident in 1992 was for that administration. The then-president — who was in Asia on a trade trip — threw up in the lap of Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa and fainted.

The incident was the source of constant mocking, the implication being that Bush was older and weaker than his Democratic competition that year. (He was only 67 at the time, as The New York Times noted, making him 12 years younger than Biden is now.)

Furthermore, with the Cold War over, our trade imbalance — particularly with Japan — was one of the biggest issues of the 1992 campaign; given that background, vomiting in the Japanese prime minister’s lap didn’t make him look particularly great.

As Hurt pointed out, we have to endure three more years of this. Not only that, Russia already has begun its campaign of irredentism with its invasion of Ukraine, and China is not likely to be far behind with Taiwan.

We’re on the precipice of a new Cold War — or maybe even a hot war. And, among other gaffes, the president is getting defeated by pizza on foreign soil. Wonderful.

