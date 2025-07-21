Fox News Guest Says Hunter Biden's Vulgar Interview Rants Are Part of a Grand Plan: 'I Got a Theory ...'

OutKick founder Clay Travis said on Fox News on Monday that Hunter Biden’s expletive-filled rants signal a deeper ambition — a 2028 presidential run.

In a three-hour interview that aired Monday, the son of former President Joe Biden discussed his cocaine addiction, as well as his father’s Ambien use before the infamous debate with President Donald Trump. Biden then launched a profanity-laced rant against establishment Democrats, including George Clooney, David Axelrod, Anita Dunn, and former Obama aides, whom he accused of sabotaging his father.

Travis, during an appearance on the “Will Cain Show,” said Hunter Biden’s latest antics might not be entirely random. Travis proposed a theory that he said could explain the younger Biden’s motives.

“Why is Hunter Biden doing this, though, Charlie, I think is one of the big questions out here? Why is he sitting for all these expletive-filled rant interviews? I got a theory. I think Hunter Biden wants to run for president in 2028. And I think he sees himself [running]. I’m not saying it’s a smart move,” Travis said.

Travis suggested that Hunter Biden’s behavior is driven by a delusional belief that he’s the “Biden family savior.”







“His brain is drug-addled. It makes no sense. His dad, remember, said that Hunter was the smartest man he knew. I think Hunter, in his mind, thinks he could be president of the United States, and that’s the only reason that any of this makes sense,” Travis said. “He’s wrong. He’s crazy. I do hope he runs, but I think that’s the only motivation here to explain why he’s doing all these interviews.”

Travis didn’t hold back criticizing the Biden administration, pointing out its failures and contrasting them with the actions of some prominent Democrats.

“I will say George Clooney was 100 percent right, and Hunter Biden was 100 percent wrong. This is the least successful administration in my life. The Biden administration was a disaster. His dad didn’t have the mental or physical capability to be president,” Travis said. “And unlike all the other Democrat leaders who were shrinking violets and were cowards, George Clooney stepped up and told the truth — eventually.”

Hunter Biden unleashed a barrage of f-bombs in a two-minute span during the interview, going nuclear on various Democratic allies, whom he blamed for his father’s early departure from the race. He targeted figures like Clooney and Jake Tapper. Clooney was one of the first Democrats to publicly call for Joe Biden’s ouster. Tapper, meanwhile, recently released a book about the Biden White House cover-up.

The Wall Street Journal published several articles highlighting Biden’s declining mental acuity before his re-election bid ended on July 21, 2024, but the pieces faced significant pushback from several media outlets and Democrats, despite relying on multiple sources.

