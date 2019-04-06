Fox News Hits 69 Consecutive Quarters as No. 1 Most Watched Cable News Network

The ratings are in for the first quarter of the year, and as Deadline summed up the numbers, “it was all Fox all the time.”

Nielsen Media Research data gave Fox News its 69th consecutive quarter as the most-watched cable news network. Fox led the way in both total day viewers and prime time among viewers, Fox News said in a news release.

In the overall prime-time 25-54 demographic, Fox News notched its 44th consecutive quarter as the top cable news channel.

Fox did lose out in the 9 p.m. time slot to rival MSNBC in the 25-54 age range. For the quarter overall, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow averaged 549,000 viewers in that age bracket against 547,000 viewers for Fox’s Sean Hannity.

In its analysis of the ratings, Deadline noted that since the March 22 release of the report of special counsel Robert Mueller, ratings for Maddow have been falling while the numbers for Hannity have been rising.

TRENDING: Ex-SEAL Known for Exposing Stolen Valor Takes on Nathan Phillips – ‘Was Refrig Mechanic’

Fact check: 100% accurate. Monday night ratings: -Hannity: 4 million total viewers; 728,000 in the 25-54 demo-Maddow: 2.5 million; 423,000-Cuomo: 911,000; 238,000 -Carlson: 3.8 million; 717,000-Hayes: 1.5 million; 244,000-Cooper: 795,000; 212,000 https://t.co/ZmPLpzOPRR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 27, 2019

Maddow’s show was the only non-Fox offering in the top five prime-time shows.

Tucker Carlson’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” placed third overall with an average audience of 2.98 million, followed by “The Five” at 2.58 million and Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” at 2.43 million,Variety reported.

Hannity’s program did take home the first-quarter prize for the most overall viewers with 3.12 million people watching him. That placed him well ahead of Maddow, who had 3.05 million viewers.

For the month of March, Maddow had sagged to third place in the 25-54 age range, averaging 509,000 viewers.

For March, Carlson topped the 25-54 demographic with 537,000 viewers, while Hannity came in second at 533,000.

‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Wins First Month Ever in Cable News Ratings https://t.co/cAgb9Lsiyg — Marjy Chamberlin (@mcrebrst) April 4, 2019

March saw Hannity lead in total viewers with 3.15 million. Carlson was second at 3.03 million, while Maddow was third at 2.89 million.

RELATED: Fox News Contributor Fires Back After Media Makes Fun of Bullet Proof Vest He Wore at Border

Overall for the first quarter, Fox News averaged 1.4 million total viewers during the day and 2.4 million viewers in prime time. By comparison, MSNBC’s prime-time average was 1.9 million viewers, while CNN averaged 1.05 million.

Do you watch Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (46 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

Prime-time ratings for Fox News were up 11 percent from the first quarter of 2018, while CNN’s ratings fell by 11 percent. Ratings for MSNBC dropped 3 percent during the last 12 months.

Fox also saw an increase during the day. Its viewership rose 7 percent, while MSNBC rose 1 percent and CNN fell by 11 percent.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.