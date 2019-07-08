SECTIONS
Media Watch US News
Print

Fox News Host Announces He’s Donating Part of His Liver to His Sister, Taking Time Off

×
By Steven Beyer
Published July 8, 2019 at 8:21am
Print

Fox News host Ed Henry will be taking a leave of absence after announcing on “Fox & Friends” that he will be donating part of his liver to his sister.

Henry made the announcement Sunday and said he will donate 30 percent of his liver to Colleen, his sister, who has been battling degenerative liver disease over the past few years.

“This has been a long journey, and it’s really good to talk about it,” Henry said as he fought back tears. “I hope it helps people, because there are a lot of people who need organ donations.”

Henry then became overwhelmed with emotion as his co-anchors offered support and praise for his decision to donate part of his liver.

TRENDING: Police Release Shocking Video of 60 Teens Storming Walgreens, Attacking Employees, and Looting Merchandise

“It’s funny, you feel a burden and then you feel like it’s lifted when people around you help you,” Henry said.

The Fox News host also took time to praise Fox CEO Suzanne Scott for her support during the process.

“They were asking me to do all kinds of things like ‘Go to the debates in Miami’ and ‘do these things.’ And you want to do your job, but you’re running out to the hospital, taking another blood test,” Henry said.

“And I finally just said, ‘Suzanne, I can’t do this,’” the Fox News host added. “And she was like, ‘Go help your sister.'”

Are you an organ donor?

In addition to making the announcement on “Fox & Friends,” Henry penned an op-ed that was published Sunday on the Fox News website.

He said that the reason he has become vocal about this journey is to “help bring some awareness for the over 113,000 people in the U.S. waiting at this time for life-saving organs.”

“I am determined to do whatever I can to give my sister the greatest gift of all, which quite simply is life,” he said.

RELATED: Fox News Reporter Says Trump Is ‘Licking His Chops’ as Beto O’Rourke Enters the Race

Henry said the risks of mortality from the surgery are “extremely low – less than 1 percent” and that he would “gladly take on the small risk” for the “gigantic reward of having my sister around for a very long time.”

Henry is scheduled to go into surgery Tuesday that is expected to last six hours.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







The British Ambassador Who Slammed Trump as ‘Inept’ Is Officially Out
Bill Clinton, Who Flew on Epstein’s Jet Numerous Times, Breaks Silence on Disturbing Allegations
Latest 2020 Poll Shows Biden Is Slipping
Fox News Host Announces He’s Donating Part of His Liver to His Sister, Taking Time Off
Trump Launches Attack on Fox News Anchors: ‘Worse Than… Fake News CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×