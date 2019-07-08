Fox News Host Announces He’s Donating Part of His Liver to His Sister, Taking Time Off

Fox News host Ed Henry will be taking a leave of absence after announcing on “Fox & Friends” that he will be donating part of his liver to his sister.

Henry made the announcement Sunday and said he will donate 30 percent of his liver to Colleen, his sister, who has been battling degenerative liver disease over the past few years.

“This has been a long journey, and it’s really good to talk about it,” Henry said as he fought back tears. “I hope it helps people, because there are a lot of people who need organ donations.”

Henry then became overwhelmed with emotion as his co-anchors offered support and praise for his decision to donate part of his liver.

“It’s funny, you feel a burden and then you feel like it’s lifted when people around you help you,” Henry said.

The Fox News host also took time to praise Fox CEO Suzanne Scott for her support during the process.

“They were asking me to do all kinds of things like ‘Go to the debates in Miami’ and ‘do these things.’ And you want to do your job, but you’re running out to the hospital, taking another blood test,” Henry said.

“And I finally just said, ‘Suzanne, I can’t do this,’” the Fox News host added. “And she was like, ‘Go help your sister.'”

In addition to making the announcement on “Fox & Friends,” Henry penned an op-ed that was published Sunday on the Fox News website.

He said that the reason he has become vocal about this journey is to “help bring some awareness for the over 113,000 people in the U.S. waiting at this time for life-saving organs.”

Love letter to my sis — I’m becoming a liver donor for the sister I love, so she can live a long and healthy lifehttps://t.co/c7V62MgBcy — Ed Henry (@edhenry) July 7, 2019

“I am determined to do whatever I can to give my sister the greatest gift of all, which quite simply is life,” he said.

Henry said the risks of mortality from the surgery are “extremely low – less than 1 percent” and that he would “gladly take on the small risk” for the “gigantic reward of having my sister around for a very long time.”

Henry is scheduled to go into surgery Tuesday that is expected to last six hours.

