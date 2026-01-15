Fox News Host Confronts Minneapolis Mayor to His Face on Dangerous ICE Rhetoric: 'Here's the Little Secret'

Fox News host Griff Jenkins told Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey point-blank on Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are in his city to detain illegal immigrant criminals.

Frey called on ICE to “get the f*** out” of Minneapolis in the aftermath of Renee Good’s death, who was shot by an ICE agent after she appeared to accelerate her car toward the officer during an enforcement operation.

Jenkins and Frey sparred on “Fox & Friends” while the host noted that ICE operations have ramped up across the U.S. to arrest illegal immigrants who crossed the border during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Mr. Mayor, you ask ICE to get the F out of your city. Here’s the little secret. ICE, I’m sure, would like to not have to be doing the surge operations, but because of four years under the President Biden administration, you had an unprecedented number of illegal migrants coming across the border. Many of them turned out to be criminal, illegal aliens, and now they’re going after those individuals,” Jenkins said.

“We can show you just a litany of, excuse me, scores of illegal criminal aliens that have been apprehended in the past few days that have included everyone from murders to sex assault of minors,” Jenkins continued.

“These individuals were roaming free in your city because your policies do not cooperate with detainers, and so ICE is then going to get these people off the street.”

Frey argued that the largest immigration enforcement operations should not be taking place in cities with little illegal immigration.

“Look, in Minneapolis and in Minnesota, we are anti-murder,” Frey said.

“We are anti-crime. We are for improving the safety wherever we can. And by the way, we have worked with administrations, both present and past, to drive down crime… This, however, is the largest immigration enforcement action on record in the United States. And so I would just ask you, why is the largest scale immigration enforcement action taking place where we don’t even have that many undocumented immigrants? Why would it not take place in Texas or Florida or Utah, where you do actually have those large numbers of undocumented immigrants? Because that’s where it would actually make more sense.”

Jenkins also argued that widespread protests are not taking place in other parts the U.S. because states like Louisiana, Texas, and Florida are cooperating with federal law enforcement.

Frey insisted that the protests have remained peaceful.

Footage showed Good blocking ICE agents from driving in the road’s lane, prompting one officer to get out and film her license plate with his phone camera, according to Alpha News.

When more agents arrived and ordered Good to exit her vehicle, Good started the car, slightly backed up, and accelerated forward.

Good’s self-proclaimed wife, Rebecca, could be heard shouting, “drive baby, drive,” from the passenger side. The officer fatally shot Good while she drove away.

Her death sparked outrage with Frey and other Democrats, who argued that the shooting was unjustified. President Donald Trump’s administration maintained that the officer acted in self-defense.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Jan. 7 that the officer was the victim of a vehicle attack that happened in June.

