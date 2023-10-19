Fox News host Bret Baier and his wife Amy have put their sprawling Washington, D.C., home on the market for $31.9 million.

If it sells for that price, it will be the most expensive home ever sold in the city, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The French chateau-style home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, the Washingtonian magazine reported.

“Other touches include a custom bar in the living room with a floor-to-ceiling wine display; a primary suite with two primary baths and heated floors; a home gym; a cinema; a spa; a two-story, indoor sports court; and a golf simulator.

“Throughout the gated property, you’ll also find a paved motor court with a fountain, tiered gardens, a 56-foot-long heated pool, a chipping and putting green, and two three-car garages.”

The home’s online real estate listing boasted that it possesses the three most important features of any piece of real estate: location, location, location.

“Sited along revered Foxhall Road, at the highest point in Washington, [the home is] one of the finest residences ever constructed in the Capital Region,” it announced.

“Inspired by the Château du Grand-Lucé in central France, an undisputed all-star team of artisans … have collaborated over the course of three years to create an estate whose unrelenting splendor harkens back to an era of handcraftsmanship extremely rare in contemporary times,” it continued.

“Strategically positioned mere minutes away from the White House, embassies, upscale dining, and vibrant entertainment hubs, this estate offers unparalleled convenience.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier is relocating to Palm Beach, Fla., and putting his Washington, D.C., house on the market for $31.9 million https://t.co/i0B8L56rfc — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 18, 2023



The Baiers have only lived in the 16,250-square-foot property for a little over a year.

They purchased the 1.5-acre site in 2018 for $5.4 million and tore down the “older home with low ceilings” that previously occupied the lot, according to the Journal.

They then spent about three years and $25 million building the new home, finally moving into it in 2022.

However, like many families, their lives and plans changed during the COVID pandemic.

“They visited Florida frequently during Covid and decided to move there full-time with their two teenage sons, one of whom is an avid golfer,” the Journal reported.

The couple purchased a mansion in Palm Beach for $37 million this year, according to the Washingtonian.

Baier told the Journal that “the move to Florida was a great adventure for our family, and the boys fell in love with it.”

Baier, Fox’s chief political anchor, said he will find a smaller home in Washington to stay in when he commutes there to host his live shows each week.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.