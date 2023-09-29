Share
Fox News Host Praises 'Amazing' Hillary Clinton at Annual Clinton Foundation Gala

 By Johnathan Jones  September 29, 2023 at 8:35am
Conservatives are questioning the loyalty of Fox News host and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino after a video surfaced of her praising Hillary Clinton just one week before Perino moderated a Republican debate.

On Wednesday, Perino was on Fox Business Network’s panel of moderators in Simi Valley, California, alongside network host Stuart Varney and Univision anchor Ilia Calderón.

From the beginning of the debate, viewers were peeved by the direction of it and the overall lack of control the three moderators had over the candidates.

Calderón actually opened the forum in Spanish.

The questions that were asked of the candidates also bothered viewers, including a query from Perino in which she portrayed a moment in the debate as a hypothetical reality TV show in which one person would be voted off.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida shot down the question:

Video emerged Thursday of Perino speaking at a Clinton Global Initiative session in which the Fox News host previously was announced as the moderator.

Independent journalist Jordan Schachtel uploaded a clip of Perino introducing Clinton at the annual Clinton Foundation gala on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, which noted Perino referred to the former senator and secretary of state as “amazing.”

In the clip, Perino called the former first lady “the amazing Secretary Hillary Clinton” before she shook her hand on stage.

Perino and Clinton briefly exchanged what appeared to be warm words that a nearby microphone was not able to pick up.

Many who viewed the clip perceived it as evidence of a Washington uniparty in which those closest to the top are one happy family:

According to Deadline, the session moderated by Perino was called “Journalism on the Front Lines” and covered the topic of “protecting freedom of the press.”

Perino was former President George W. Bush’s press secretary from 2007 to 2009. She joined Fox News as a commentator after leaving the White House and worked her way up to anchor.

She currently hosts “America’s Newsroom” alongside fellow network anchor Bill Hemmer.

 

 

