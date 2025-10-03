Fox News Host Rolls the Tape After Dem Senator Claims Her Party Doesn't Want Free Healthcare for Illegals

Depending on whom you ask, the fact that the internet is forever is either a great or an awful thing.

If you asked New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen what her stance on this was on Thursday afternoon, this writer is pretty confident she’d be in the latter camp.

Shaheen appeared on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the political topic du jour these days: the ongoing government shutdown.

For the unaware, Thursday marked day two of the federal shutdown, and both Democrats and Republicans are pointing the finger at each other over who deserves the lion’s share of the blame.

Shaheen — who, to be fair, is described as a “moderate” by Fox News — appeared on the network to carry water for her fellow blue donkeys, and to try her best to counter one of the loudest, and perhaps most effective, Republican talking points on the matter.

Namely, Shaheen tried to deny that her party is in favor of providing free healthcare to illegal immigrants, which is an obviously touchy subject for many Americans given the ballooning costs of health insurance post-Obamacare.

Too bad for her, as mentioned above, the internet is forever, and “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones wasn’t about to let her off the hook so easily.

The White House Rapid Response account on X posted the relevant exchange, but the entire segment can be viewed here.

Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: I haven’t heard anybody in my party saying illegals should get taxpayer-funded health care! *ROLLS THE TAPE* Fox: “That’s literally every member of your party from moderate to more progressive…” pic.twitter.com/ziu6pMhLKO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 2, 2025

“I haven’t heard anybody in my party saying that illegal immigrants should get access to the health insurance marketplace,” Shaheen boldly claimed.

You could almost feel the giddiness from Jones seep through the screen at this point.

“I’m so glad you said that,” Jones said. “Actually, I have some tape of your Democratic Party members saying this on the debate stage.”

“Let’s play the clip,” Jones continued.

The show then cut to a clip from the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, where candidates were asked for a show of hands on whether they supported placing illegal immigrant healthcare in their respective healthcare programs.

(If you need a chuckle, you can see Shaheen bristle right before it cuts to the clip — perhaps she knew what was coming.)

Every single candidate — from Marianne Williamson to Kamala Harris to Bill de Blasio — raised their hands proudly to the chorus of clapping seals.

How does one even come back from that sort of a real-time fact check?

Well, Shaheen didn’t exactly handle it well after Jones pointed out that the eclectic group of Democrats on the debate stage represented a pretty wide range of ideologies, from moderate to far-left.

“Senator, that’s literally every member of your party,” Jones said.

“I beg to disagree with you,” Shaheen shot back. “I have not said that in the past. In New Hampshire, we do not provide health insurance for illegal immigrants. We have never done that, and you’re just wrong.”

Jones made a claim that Democrats said something, then provided video evidence of his claim. In what world is Jones “wrong” about this?

Funny how Democrats were very recently all aboard the applause train when it came to illegal immigrant healthcare, but in the last two or so political minutes, they’ve dropped that narrative because it’s politically inconvenient.

And if Shaheen’s annoyed response to Jones’ valid and sound questioning is representative of anything, that does not bode well for Democrats — or their handling of the shutdown.

