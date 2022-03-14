Fox News Hosts Ask for Prayers After Colleague Is Injured Covering War in Ukraine

A Fox News journalist was injured while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday.

Fox reporter Bill Melugin revealed that Benjamin Hall was injured while covering the conflict near the capital city of Kyiv.

The circumstances of Hall’s injury are currently unknown.

Please say a few prayers for our @FoxNews colleague @BenjaminHallFNC, who was injured today while news gathering outside of Kyiv. He is hospitalized right now, and we have no further details at the moment. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 14, 2022

Fox’s John Roberts shared an update from the channel’s CEO, Suzanne Scott, shortly after the news of the injury broke. Roberts confirmed that Hall is hospitalized, with Fox possessing only minimum details on the injury.

Breaking: Fox says that correspondent Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized after being injured reporting in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KYoqv6P1Ok — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 14, 2022

“Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” Scott’s message began.

Is it important for journalists to report from war zones? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 80% (1351 Votes) No: 20% (346 Votes)

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized, and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.

“The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance,” the statement continued.

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone.

“We will update everyone as we know more.

“Please keep Ben, and his family, in your prayers,” the message concluded.

Hall’s colleagues expressed their sympathies following the reports of his injury.

🙏’s up for @BenjaminHallFNC wounded reporting on the war in Ukraine – covering a war is dangerous business- please keep all of the crews on the ground – and the people there in your prayers – but today – especially Ben @FoxNews https://t.co/cVzvkjsKdm — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 14, 2022

Hall is a State Department correspondent at Fox, having experience covering numerous armed conflicts throughout his journalism career.

A conventional war poses more dangers to journalists than insurgencies, with aircraft and artillery used to inflict casualties that are often indiscriminate.

The Western Journal is monitoring the situation for further updates.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.