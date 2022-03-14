Share
News

Fox News Hosts Ask for Prayers After Colleague Is Injured Covering War in Ukraine

 By Richard Moorhead  March 14, 2022 at 3:12pm
Share

A Fox News journalist was injured while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday.

Fox reporter Bill Melugin revealed that Benjamin Hall was injured while covering the conflict near the capital city of Kyiv.

The circumstances of Hall’s injury are currently unknown.

Please click here to provide support for refugees now fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine

Fox’s John Roberts shared an update from the channel’s CEO, Suzanne Scott, shortly after the news of the injury broke. Roberts confirmed that Hall is hospitalized, with Fox possessing only minimum details on the injury.

“Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” Scott’s message began.

Is it important for journalists to report from war zones?

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized, and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.

“The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance,” the statement continued.

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone.

“We will update everyone as we know more.

“Please keep Ben, and his family, in your prayers,” the message concluded.

Related:
First ISIS, Now Putin: Elite Sniper, Iraq War Veteran Takes Up Arms with Ukraine

Hall’s colleagues expressed their sympathies following the reports of his injury.

Hall is a State Department correspondent at Fox, having experience covering numerous armed conflicts throughout his journalism career.

A conventional war poses more dangers to journalists than insurgencies, with aircraft and artillery used to inflict casualties that are often indiscriminate.

The Western Journal is monitoring the situation for further updates.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Bus Stop Literally Vaporizes as Russian Missile Strikes Civilian Bus, Sends Bystanders in All Directions
First NATO Country Calls for No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine
Fox News Hosts Ask for Prayers After Colleague Is Injured Covering War in Ukraine
Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to Single Combat Over Ukraine
Rogue Democrat Los Angeles Sheriff Burns Party in Endorsement of Republican AG Candidate
See more...

Conversation