Fox News' John Roberts Reveals Another Health Scare - Doesn't Take Long to Get Back to Work

John Roberts, a co-anchor at Fox News’ “America Reports,” has opened up about some of the health problems that he has had recently, but returned to the show after being absent at the beginning of October.

The 65-year-old Roberts originally had a pacemaker put in in February, USA TODAY reported.

The pacemaker was placed after the 2018 stent that Roberts had in his heart got blocked again, the outlet reported.

But after his health issues in February, Roberts once again had some health complications and underwent a procedure for diverticulitis issues, he revealed on Twitter.

“A huge thanks to @ScottRSteeleMD and the team at @ClevelandClinic for fixing my post-diverticulitis problems. Scott is ex-Army trauma surgeon and @WestPoint_USMA graduate with several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. I could not have been in better hands! @KyraPhillips,” Roberts tweeted on Oct. 7.

He tweeted again a week later on Oct. 14 that he was planning on reappearing on “America Reports” on Monday.

“Just wanted to give our fabulous @AmericaRpts viewers an update. I’ve been off this week recovering from abdominal surgery. I hope to be back with the fantastic @SandraSmithFox on Monday!!,” Roberts tweeted.

Roberts did not go into detail about his health and diverticulitis in particular, which is what he had a procedure to address.

Diverticulitis occurs when “small, bulging pouches that can form in the lining of your digestive system. They are found most often in the lower part of the large intestine (colon). Diverticula are common, especially after age 40, and seldom cause problems,” the Mayo Clinic reported.

Typically, mild diverticulitis can be treated with antibiotics and a diet change. But if it becomes severe enough, it can require surgery, such as Roberts had, the Mayo Clinic added.

However, Roberts did reappear with his co-host Sandra Smith on “America Reports” on Monday and later tweeted about being “back in the saddle.”

“Happy to be back on @AmericaRpts with the fabulous @SandraSmithFox today. Taking it slow, but good to be back in the saddle… Again, thanks to @ScottRSteeleMD and the team at @ClevelandClinic for their skill and compassion in taking good care of me!” he tweeted.

Roberts also thanked his wife in a separate tweet for helping take care of him with his recent health challenges.

“A special thanks to my fabulous wife @KyraPhillips for her love and attention during my recovery. I am a very lucky man!” the Fox anchor tweeted.

Roberts and his wife Kyra Phillips have been married since 2010.

