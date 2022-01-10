Share
News
Jesse Watters, co-host of "The Five," smiles during a segment of the show at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on Sept. 12, 2019.
Jesse Watters, co-host of "The Five," smiles during a segment of the show at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on Sept. 12, 2019. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Fox News Just Gave Longtime Network Personality Jesse Watters a Huge Promotion

 By The Associated Press  January 10, 2022 at 11:34am
Share

Fox News Channel has given its 7 p.m. Eastern hour on weeknights to opinion host Jesse Watters, whose star has risen at the network with the ratings success of “The Five,” where he is one of the regular panelists.

Watters will remain on “The Five” but will give up his Saturday night show “Watters’ World,” Fox said on Monday.

Fox’s Martha MacCallum used to host a more news-oriented program at 7 p.m. A year ago, however, the network moved her to daytime when rival Newsmax began getting traction at that hour with host Greg Kelly, although Fox has said the change wasn’t related.

For the past year, Fox has rotated a series of guest hosts, including Watters, doing opinion shows at 7 p.m.

“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

Trending:
Radical Leftist Vows to 'Recruit and Train' Army 100,000 Strong to Guarantee Dem Victory in 2022

Particularly in the past year, Fox has beefed up its opinion content.

Watters will be followed in the evenings by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Watters, 43, started with Fox News in 2002 as a production assistant and quickly gained an on-air role conducting often-comical man-on-the-street interviews for then-Fox star Bill O’Reilly.



He was elevated to his own weekend show and a role on “The Five” in 2017.

Do you like this move by Fox News?

That talk show, with the format of four conservative commentators and one liberal talking about the news of the day, has surged in popularity, often reaching more viewers than Fox’s prime-time lineup.

Panelist Greg Gutfeld started his own very successful late-night show on Fox last year, while Dana Perino co-hosts a morning show.

Watters’ new program will start on Jan. 24.

His show will be called “Jesse Watters Primetime” — something of a misnomer since television prime time begins at 8 p.m. on weeknights.

Related:
Jesse Watters Slams Ocasio-Cortez: 'Don't Think She Knows Anything About Economics'

There’s no word on whether Watters’ mother will follow him. In a recurring segment on “The Five,” Watters reads on the air critical texts sent by his liberal mother, including once in 2019 when she wrote, “Please be assured that despite your wretched political orientation I love you forever.”



The announcement of his new show came less than three weeks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that Watters should be fired for using the phrase “kill shot” in a speech urging young conservatives to confront Fauci and ask him questions.

“Now you’re going for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush, deadly, because he doesn’t see it coming,” he told the crowd at a recent Turning Point USA conference.

“This is when you say: ‘Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab. The same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?’ Boom, he is dead! He is dead! He’s done!”



Fox said that Watters’ words had been taken out of context.

“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context,” a Fox representative said, according to CNN.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Sheriff's Office Releases Preliminary Report on Bob Saget's Death
Fox News Just Gave Longtime Network Personality Jesse Watters a Huge Promotion
Unvaccinated Tennis Star Djokovic Scores Court Victory Over 'Seriously Illogical' Visa Revocation
Beloved Actor Sidney Poitier, Who Starred in 'Lilies of the Field' and 'In the Heat of the Night,' Dies at 94
US Monthly Trade Deficit Surges to Near-Record High
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!