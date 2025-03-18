Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany Makes 'Big Announcement' About Her Family

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she is pregnant with her third child.

McEnany, the mother of 5-year-old Blake and 2-year-old Nash, announced on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” that she is expecting her third child in June with her husband, Sean Gilmartin. She presented a photograph of her baby’s ultrasound picture to her fellow panelists.

“Sean and I are expecting our third child which we’re so excited about,” McEnany said. “Yes, to join our daughter, baby Blake, who’s 5, and our son Nash, who’s 2.”

McEnany said she plans to do a gender reveal on the program in the near future. She said it has been a “special time” for her and the family, as her daughter likes to hold and kiss her stomach.

“It’s very sweet, it’s been a special time, I’ve been pregnant during Christmas and during Thanksgiving and my daughter Blake now knows, so she runs up and grabs my stomach and says ‘let me kiss the baby.’ Just what came to mind is Jeremiah 1:5, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you,’ and then Luke 12:7, that ‘God knows the very hairs on our head,’” McEnany said.

“It’s not just a message about my baby, it’s a message about all of you. That’s how much he loves us. And with all that said, can I unbutton my jacket now?”

McEnany teased a “big announcement” on X just ahead of the program.

In June 2022, the former White House press secretary announced on the “Outnumbered” panel that she was carrying her second child, who she gave birth to in December of that year.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.