Fox News Launches Twitter Boycott Over Handling of Tucker Carlson Video

Fox News went dark on Twitter starting last Thursday, reportedly over the social media platform’s slow response in taking down a tweet showing the home address of the cable network’s host Tucker Carlson.

The Hill reported the incident precipitating the Fox boycott on Twitter was when a left-wing group called Smash Racism DC, which is associated with antifa, converged on Carlson’s home in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday night.

Smash Racism tweeted video of the incident and wrote, “BREAKING. Activists ring doorbell, hold protest at the Washington D.C. area home of @TuckerCarlson, racist, sexist, bigoted FOX News personality. So far no one has opened the door.”

“Every night you spread fear into our homes—fear of the other, fear of us, and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice,” another tweet read. “Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.”

According to People, in the video a protester said, “Your policies promote hate and we want you to know we know where you sleep at night.”

TRENDING: 12 Times Florida County’s Elections Supervisor Has Been ‘Incompetent and Possibly Criminal’

The crowd then began chanting, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

Twitter suspended Smash Racism’s account hours after the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, Carlson said his wife was home alone when the protesters came banging on his door. She thought it was a home invasion and locked herself in the pantry and called the police.

Do you support Fox’s decision to boycott Twitter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department told The Hill that a criminal investigation has been launched.

“Last night, a group of protestors broke the law by defacing private property at a Northwest, DC residence,” the statement said. “MPD takes these violations seriously, and we will work to hold those accountable for their unlawful actions. There is currently an open criminal investigation regarding this matter.”

According to the police report, an anarchy symbol was spray painted on Carlson’s driveway.

Tribune Media’s Scott Gustin tweeted the day after the incident that a Fox News employee told him the outlet “is choosing to stay silent while protesting how Twitter handled posts targeting Tucker Carlson — specifically the ones that included his address.”

Gustin added in another tweet, “According to source, Facebook was prompt when alerted to posts that included his home address. Twitter support reportedly told Fox to ‘open a ticket’ and did not remove the posts.”

According to source, Facebook was prompt when alerted to posts that included his home address. Twitter support reportedly told Fox to “open a ticket” and did not remove the posts. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 10, 2018

RELATED: Report: Google Tracking Users’ Locations Even When Told To Stop

Business Insider reported over the weekend it obtained an internal email from Fox News managing editor Greg Wilson instructing FNC’s employees to “please refrain from tweeting out our content from either section accounts or your own accounts until further notice.”

Fox News’ Twitter account has over 18 million followers and generally posts over 100 tweets a day.

Additionally, Fox Business Network has not tweeted since Nov. 9.

In late September, Smash Racism DC ambushed Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife, chasing them out of a Washington, D.C., restaurant during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.