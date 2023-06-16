Fox News Leaked Memo Exposes Secret Pride Month Agenda, Support for LGBT Charities - Report

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh dropped evidence that Fox News has embraced LGBT and gender activism — including suggestions for books for children to read — on Twitter Thursday.

Walsh reported on what he said were internal company reading materials that appear to show the network might not be the haven for conservatism many viewers might believe it is — or that it was at one point.

In fact, per Walsh, Fox News has gone above and beyond simply placating some employees by following mandatory laws on inclusivity and is asking employees to embrace the left’s views on gender and asking their children to be aware of certain LGBT youth groups.

He also said the network sunk to the low of educating employees about “glory holes”:

2/ The documents we’re about to show you were produced by Fox Corp, which is the parent company of Fox News. These materials are presented to Fox News employees when they log into their employee portal. Let’s start at the top. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

4/ The Trevor Project, which Fox says is devoted to helping “LGBTQ young people,” hosts a sexually explicit chat room that connects children as young as 13 years old with “LGBT” adults. https://t.co/zXsh2I1Le2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

6/ The Los Angeles LGBT Center, which Fox calls “unstoppable,” has posted a video of a mother “surprising” her “trans daughter” with the child’s first dose of hormones. YouTube removed the footage for terms of service violations, but a screenshot is still on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/VVuruOnRCi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

8/ The book contains information that’s obviously important for Fox employees as they go about their duties at work. For example, an early scene explains what a “glory hole” is. pic.twitter.com/a9wba1SjIC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

10/ Another book that Fox leadership encourages its employees to read, “Red White and Royal Blue,” is about a fictional gay relationship between the Prince of Wales and the president’s son. It contains this dialogue calling America a “genocidal empire.” pic.twitter.com/nQu7w3S9yg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

12/ Fox leadership doesn’t just pick out books for its adult employees. They also suggested a pride rainbow-filled kid’s book with a character who comes out as a unicorn, presumably symbolizing coming out as gay or transgender. pic.twitter.com/WQqD25L9WH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

14/ Elsewhere on the Fox employee portal, workers are encouraged to attend a Ben & Jerry’s “powered” Pride event at the New York headquarters of Fox News. pic.twitter.com/cJ75a07KV6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

16/ Fox leadership told employees to sign up for Eskalera so that the AI could help them “engage in activities that will deepen” their “understanding of identity” and “explore more nuanced D&I concepts.” pic.twitter.com/gxYcbP1kDR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

18/ One of Eskalera’s key functions is to influence decisions involving personnel. The AI can even calculate an “attrition cost” that different divisions could suffer if they fail to promote DEI. pic.twitter.com/B7KaHepbnT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

20/ This employee frequently posts about his work at Fox News, like this Biden victory image he was “…so happy we got to use…” pic.twitter.com/uDamJO9eTW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

22/ The Fox News employee also came out in support of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group that openly mocks the Catholic faith. “Catholics wonder why we have an order of Nuns to push back on this ridiculous garbage,” he said. pic.twitter.com/fLKhuO28Eo — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

24/ Or maybe Fox leadership isn’t concerned with how the audience feels because they’re not really beholden to those viewers at all. Like YouTube, some of Fox’s largest shareholders are enormous institutional investors, particularly @BlackRock and @Vanguard_Group. pic.twitter.com/6FavE40SET — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

25/ These massive funds consolidate the wealth of millions of Americans, and then use their combined voting power to pursue a radical agenda most of those Americans oppose. They are Fox’s real customers. And they’re getting exactly what they want. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

Walsh’s reporting did not come as a surprise to many former viewers who said their former go-to network had lost its way.

Some also predicted the bombshell reporting would be the end of Fox News:

Fox News was already dead to me. This would be the icing on the proverbial cake. Re-affirming my decision in spades. — Christophe (@ocajjoni) June 15, 2023

Fox is worse than CNN at this point — Ben Armenta (@BenArmentaTexas) June 15, 2023

Fox is done — Kyle Kingo (@lifes_edge_art) June 15, 2023

Walsh posted a video on YouTube last month — just weeks after Fox News axed its formerly highest-rated host Tucker Carlson — in which he said he had been blacklisted by the network.

“I am banned by Fox News,” Walsh claimed, citing sources at the company. “I have been blacklisted by the network due to my frank condemnation of trans ideology.”

Walsh said he was not surprised by the decision.

He also claimed his appearances on Carlson’s former show throughout the last year were the result of the host demanding he be allowed to speak.

Fox News has not responded to the backlash over Walsh’s Thursday reporting or to his previous claim he was blacklisted for his views on gender.

The Western Journal reached out to the network for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

