Fox News is pitching a late-October debate to both the Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Fox News Makes Last-Minute Offer to Both the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Campaigns

 By Randy DeSoto  October 9, 2024 at 4:14pm
Fox News made a last-minute pitch Wednesday to both the Donald Trump and the Kamala Harris campaigns for one more presidential debate before next month’s election.

Fox reported that it sent a letter from the network’s executives proposing to host a debate in Pennsylvania either Oct. 24 or 27, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as moderators.

“This would present an opportunity for each candidate to make his or her closing arguments,” Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace and vice president of politics Jessica Loker wrote.

In their letter to the campaigns, the two referenced a recent column in The New York Times arguing Harris should appear on the conservative news outlet before the election.

“She hasn’t made her closing argument yet. And the best way for her to do that is in another debate. To persuade Donald Trump to join her, she should offer to hold that debate on Fox News,” opinion editor David Swerdlick wrote.

“Yes, time is running out, but the final 2020 debate was on Oct. 22 of that year,” he continued. “Yes, Trump would have to agree to do it — and based on his recent approach he probably wouldn’t — but Harris already knows that there’s no way he’ll accept her challenge to debate on CNN on Oct. 23.”

“There’s only one network where Harris would have another opportunity to speak to 67 million people at once, so why not?” Swerdlick asked.

He further argued that “Harris doesn’t need to throw Trump to the proverbial mat,” but just turn in a solid debate performance.

Swerdlick concluded, “[I]f it makes sense to debate on another network, it also makes sense to go on Fox News.”

Immediately after the ABC News debate last month, Harris’ campaign called for another face-off.

Trump responded on Truth Social, writing, “When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I want a rematch.'”

He noted that she was a “no-show” for the Fox News debate in early September, so he ended up doing a town hall on the network instead. Harris did not accept the debate invitation from Fox.

Trump concluded, “There will be no third debate.”

He later reiterated the point on the campaign trail.

Trump participated in a CNN debate in late June against President Joe Biden, which helped precipitate the Democrat’s withdrawal from the race.

Recent polling suggests that Trump has the momentum in his match-up against Harris, meaning he might be even less inclined for another debate.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




