Fox News Musters All Its Resources, Runs Beautiful Tribute to Charlie Kirk Soon After His Death

Fox News offered a tribute Wednesday to slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“Charlie Kirk is being remembered tonight as a hugely influential, charismatic, and engaging individual,” Fox News host Brett Baier said in a video posted to X.

Baier summed up Kirk as being “committed to civil discourse and the open exchange of ideas.”

A video posted by Fox traced Kirk’s beginnings from the founding of Turning Point USA to its growth as a “political juggernaut.”

🚨 JUST IN: Fox just aired a beautiful tribute to the life of Charlie Kirk, showing how effective he was at shaping American politics from a young age Starting as a teenager, Kirk put together an INCREDIBLE organization to save American youth from woke indoctrination. He… pic.twitter.com/iCBLwK9UgF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

Poster Nick Sotor called the clip a “beautiful tribute to the life of Charlie Kirk, showing how effective he was at shaping American politics from a young age.”

“Starting as a teenager, Kirk put together an INCREDIBLE organization to save American youth from woke indoctrination. He succeeded,” Sortor wrote.

“Charlie NEVER stopped working to better our country. It was truly an incredible thing to witness. God Bless him,” he wrote.

Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University during a debate hosted by Turning Point USA, as noted by the Associated Press.

Kirk was shot to death by a sniper, according to a new report.

Law enforcement sources said Kirk was shot in the neck by a gunman posted about 600 feet away, according to the Los Angeles Times.

For comparison, when Matthew Thomas Crooks wounded President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, he was an estimated 400 to 500 feet away, according to CNN.

“We heard the gunshot, and people just started dropping,” witness Taylor Dufur said, according to NBC.

“I looked over and saw him as he was falling out of his chair, and I saw the blood coming out of his neck,” Dufur said. “It was just — people panicking, kind of chaos.”

His wife, Haley Bermingham, said the sound of the shot produced confusion, then fear as a man in the crowd told others to get down due to the shot.

“And then next thing you know, you’re just trying to look for your exits,” Bermingham said, adding, “You don’t know what to do.”

Dufur said the shooting “makes me angry. I do get very angry about it — that someone could have this much hate inside them as they want to take somebody out of his world.”

“It’s just sad, as well, because our world is so divided at the moment,” he said. “And I feel like people just need to get along.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.