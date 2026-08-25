Fox News Names New Co-Host for 'The Five'

Emily Compagno will join “The Five” as a permanent co-host, Fox News announced Monday.

She begins the new role on Sept. 8, sitting alongside Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, and Jesse Watters.

Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. will continue rotating in the show’s liberal seat, according to Fox News.

Compagno will leave her current position as co-host of “Outnumbered.” A rotation of Fox News personalities will fill that spot until a permanent replacement is named.

The move fills the seat left open after Jeanine Pirro departed last year to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott praised the choice. “Emily is a highly accomplished host whose energy and talent have made her a standout across FOX News Media, and we are thrilled to officially welcome her to the show,” Scott said in a statement.

“The Five” remains the most-watched program in cable news. In the second quarter of 2026, it averaged 3.6 million total viewers and captured more than 64 percent of the cable news audience in its 5 p.m. Eastern time slot, according to Nielsen data.

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Compagno first joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018 and became a co-host of “Outnumbered” in 2021.

Before television, she practiced law in criminal defense and civil litigation. She later served as a federal managing attorney and acting director at the Social Security Administration.

She also worked as a senior judicial extern for the late Judge John T. Noonan on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

A Bay Area native, Compagno was captain of the Oakland Raiders cheerleading squad and later represented the NFL as an ambassador, including visits to U.S. troops overseas.

She is the author of the 2024 New York Times bestseller “Under His Wings,” published by Fox News Books, which focuses on faith and American service members.

Compagno shared the announcement on her social media accounts, remarking, “Such an honour”

Such an honour 🙏🏻🇺🇸❤️ see you @TheFive pic.twitter.com/P01emIx6Lh — EMILY COMPAGNO FG (@Rose_comp) August 24, 2026

Friends, fans, and colleagues posted their congratulations to Compagno for the promotion.

Some encouraged her not to hold back:

Congrats! This is awesome, NOW be meaner to Jessica! — Jennifer (@blakeJennifer24) August 24, 2026



“Congrats! This is awesome, NOW be meaner to Jessica!” one commented.

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