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Emily Compagno, right, has been chosen to replace Jeanine Pirro, pictured at far left, on Fox News' "The Five." She'll be seen along with fellow panelists, from second left, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.
Emily Compagno, right, has been chosen to replace Jeanine Pirro, pictured at far left, on Fox News' "The Five." She'll be seen along with fellow panelists, from second left, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Fox News Names New Co-Host for 'The Five'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  August 25, 2026 at 3:05pm
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Emily Compagno will join “The Five” as a permanent co-host, Fox News announced Monday.

She begins the new role on Sept. 8, sitting alongside Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, and Jesse Watters.

Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. will continue rotating in the show’s liberal seat, according to Fox News.

Compagno will leave her current position as co-host of “Outnumbered.” A rotation of Fox News personalities will fill that spot until a permanent replacement is named.

The move fills the seat left open after Jeanine Pirro departed last year to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott praised the choice. “Emily is a highly accomplished host whose energy and talent have made her a standout across FOX News Media, and we are thrilled to officially welcome her to the show,” Scott said in a statement.

“The Five” remains the most-watched program in cable news. In the second quarter of 2026, it averaged 3.6 million total viewers and captured more than 64 percent of the cable news audience in its 5 p.m. Eastern time slot, according to Nielsen data.

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Compagno first joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018 and became a co-host of “Outnumbered” in 2021.

Before television, she practiced law in criminal defense and civil litigation. She later served as a federal managing attorney and acting director at the Social Security Administration.

She also worked as a senior judicial extern for the late Judge John T. Noonan on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

A Bay Area native, Compagno was captain of the Oakland Raiders cheerleading squad and later represented the NFL as an ambassador, including visits to U.S. troops overseas.

She is the author of the 2024 New York Times bestseller “Under His Wings,” published by Fox News Books, which focuses on faith and American service members.

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Compagno shared the announcement on her social media accounts, remarking, “Such an honour”

Friends, fans, and colleagues posted their congratulations to Compagno for the promotion.

Some encouraged her not to hold back:


“Congrats! This is awesome, NOW be meaner to Jessica!” one commented.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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