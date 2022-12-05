Fox News Parts Ways with Lara Trump, Cites Donald Trump as the Reason

Lara Trump is no longer a paid contributor for Fox News, the network announced Saturday.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a statement from a Fox News representative said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lara Trump is married to former President Donald Trump’s son, Eric. She became a Fox News contributor last year.

In its reporting, the Times called the parting of the ways “amicable.”

The outlet said the decision was in line with a policy of Fox not to have those involved in political contests as contributors, citing the end of Fox’s deal with Sarah Huckabee Sanders once she became a candidate for governor of Arkansas – a race she won.

However, The Washington Post noted that the policy normally applies to individuals who have announced their own campaigns, rather than to family members.

Lara Trump can still be a guest on Fox News.

Although Lara Trump has no position with the current Trump campaign, according to The Washington Post, she has been a zealous supporter of her father-in-law.

For example, according to the Post, on the day after the Nov. 8 midterms, she said that “if there is ever a time people are ready for Donald Trump to come back, it could be right now.”

In a Fox Business appearance after Donald Trump said he will try to regain the White House, host Stuart Varney said, “I’m sure you’re very supportive of your father-in-law, but to those of us on the outside looking at it, it didn’t seem as though he’s got the old magic, you know what I mean?”

Lara Trump did not let that pass.

“Oh, well, I highly disagree with that,” she said, according to Variety.

Lara Trump had been a highly visible campaign representative in the 2020 presidential election.

She noted her frequent appearances on Fox when she was hired as a contributor in March 2021, according to Deadline.

“I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” she said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” “You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years. I would come there so often that the security guards were like, ‘maybe we should just give you a key.’ So to be part of the team I am so, so excited.”

