Fox News' Peter Doocy and Reporter Wife Break One of the Most Important Stories of Their Lives

All I have to say is this: If White House news briefings during the Biden administration are any indication, Bridget Blake Doocy better not be breaking curfew 16 years or so from now. Otherwise, she’s going to be in for one heck of a grilling.

For now, however, she’s bringing nothing but joy to our favorite fair-and-balanced spoilsport in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, Peter Doocy — and his wife, Hillary Vaughn.

People reported Thursday that the Fox power couple — 35-year-old Doocy is Fox News’ White House correspondent and 32-year-old Vaughn is a reporter for Fox Business — welcomed Bridget, their first child, on Feb. 1. The future thorn in the side of the Buttigieg administration, should it ever happen (heaven forfend), weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 21 inches long.

“Meet Bridget Blake Doocy!” the correspondent said in a Thursday tweet that included a picture of the couple with child and a link to the People article.

“Asked @joebiden for tips about being a new dad, at the WH holiday reception. His advice: ‘hold her tight.’ Will do!”

Meet Bridget Blake Doocy! Asked @joebiden for tips about being a new dad, at the WH holiday reception. His advice: “hold her tight.” Will do! https://t.co/iXsCcMnbss — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) February 9, 2023

It wasn’t just the president who had congratulations for Doocy — although most of those who gave advice and praise were closer to the right, it’s worth noting.

Here’s Raymond Arroyo, with the Catholic network EWTN, congratulating “the Doocy’s on the most important breaking story of their lives.”

Congrats to the Doocy’s on the most important breaking story of their lives. — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) February 9, 2023

Fox News’ Bill Melugin and the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers were also among those offering congratulations to the couple.

CONGRATS!!!! — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 9, 2023

Congrats!! — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 9, 2023

As for Vaughn, she said she’s ready for her biggest assignment yet.

“I didn’t realize this until now, but I’ve been training for motherhood my entire career by trying to get lawmakers on Capitol Hill to respond to my questions. This job isn’t much different,” she told People. “‘Baby Bridget – can you give us a comment? Are you hungry or gassy, or both?’ Trying to get an on-the-record answer is tough!”

And despite the fact her water broke on the way to Capitol Hill, she described herself as “prepared” — if just because she knew the physicians up there.

“I knew where all the offices were for senators who used to be doctors. Sen. Barrasso (Wyoming physician of the year) saw me the day before I went into labor and told me to reach out if I ever needed anything. Luckily, I didn’t have to call him to catch the baby!” Vaughn said.

“I’ve only been a mom for one week but it’s already the best assignment I’ve ever had. She’s stolen the show!”

Congrats to the only reporter out there asking the tough, relevant questions of the White House. — Weasel1 (@oneeyedbadger) February 9, 2023

Doocy also joked that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had some ideas for names — although they were ignored.

“During a briefing last month, the press secretary gave me permission to name the baby Karine and I joked we were considering naming the baby after the president: ‘Joe-sephine.’ But we can report here for the first time her name is Bridget Blake Doocy,” he said.

As for what happens if Bridget breaks curfew in a dozen and change years, I will enclose a few tweets for her to read/watch somewhere down the road, just so I’m on the record as to why this is an extremely poor idea:

.@pdoocy: “Classified materials next to your Corvette?

What were you thinking?” President Biden: “I’m going to get a chance to speak on all of this, god-willing, soon…My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So, it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street…” pic.twitter.com/1gVvJo0dfH — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2023

Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre when the White House will delete their Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/yZLcnXHmSZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 30, 2022

In other words, if you’re told to be in at 9 p.m., Bridget, I’d make it 8:55.

Don’t take my word for it, though. Ask your almost-namesakes, Karine Jean-Pierre and Joe Biden.

