Commentary

Fox News' Peter Doocy Says There's Something He Can't Explain About Biden's Trip to Maui

 By Samantha Chang  August 23, 2023 at 5:39am
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy expressed shock that President Joe Biden’s aides did not tailor Biden’s schedule in Maui to account for jet lag, suggesting travel-related fatigue likely exacerbated the octogenarian’s tendency to commit embarrassing blunders.

When Biden finally toured fire-ravaged Maui on Monday — two weeks after flames engulfed the island — he looked exhausted, repeatedly stammered and told another cringeworthy tall tale while visiting distraught local residents.

During an interview Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” Doocy said he cannot understand why the president’s staff did not keep him on East Coast time during his trip, given the six-hour time difference between Maui and Washington, D.C.

“I cannot explain it,” Doocy said. “It’s very unusual. When he’s on East Coast time or when he is international, they try to keep him a little bit more to his schedule.”

Biden was vacationing in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, when he flew to Hawaii on Monday. Maui is three hours behind Nevada.

“They could have gone earlier yesterday,” Doocy said. “They chose not to have him fly from the Lake Tahoe house until about noon Eastern time. They could have gone earlier. They could have had it done, had him back at the rental house closer to bedtime, a normal bedtime.”

He continued: “But he was out — for all intents and purposes — working an overnight shift.”

The interview is below. The time zone discussion starts about the 2:30 mark:



“Fox & Friends” co-host and Peter Doocy’s father, Steve Doocy, replied: “Yeah. And now he’s taking flack for some of the stuff he said that was a little tone-deaf.”

The suggestion that Biden looked dazed and confused on his Maui trip because of jet lag is a magnanimous but flawed rationalization for his latest flubs.

The entire world has noticed that the 80-year-old career politician is an equal-opportunity gaffe machine, which he commits indiscriminately in any time zone, on any occasion.

To question this president’s deteriorating mental acuity is not ageist but reasonable given the exhausting, stressful duties he has been entrusted to carry out.

The weakness and ineptitude Biden is projecting endanger the United States and all its allies. This administration’s fecklessness has emboldened America’s foreign adversaries.

It is no coincidence that the southern border is being invaded daily at the same time that both Russia and China have stepped up cyberattacks that could cripple U.S. infrastructure and sink the economy.

Then there’s the escalating Ukraine-Russia war — which, under this administration — is inching the United States closer to World War III.

Biden’s faltering mental fitness is a dire emergency that endangers both national security and global stability. It is no laughing matter.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




