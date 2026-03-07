Then-New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, center, celebrates with fellow socialists Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent, left, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, during an election rally on Oct. 26, New York City. A new poll indicates socialism is gaining traction with younger and more liberal voters. (Andres Kudacki / Getty Images)
Fox News Poll Finds Socialism is Gaining Traction with Voters in Record Numbers
A new poll finds that socialism continues to gain popularity among the American electorate, despite big government’s record of failure.
A Fox News survey released Thursday found that 38 percent think it would be good for the United States to move away from capitalism, up from 32 percent who felt that way in 2022 and 18 percent in 2010.
Think about that. In 2010, the U.S. was still recovering from the Great Recession, when unemployment peaked at 10 percent in October 2009, the worst since the early 1980s. Still, the vast majority of Americans knew socialism was not the way to go.
Read the Rest — Subscribe Now
You've reached the end of the free preview. Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law